CRAWFORD | No. 2 Louisville can't get late stops, falls at home to No. 20 Miami

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – After a gritty victory at Virginia Tech and an emphatic rout of Syracuse, University of Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz expected his No. 2-ranked team to be equal to the challenge presented by a No. 20 Miami team that had upset Notre Dame.

He was, to use his word, surprised.

Miami used a disciplined defensive game plan and pounded the ball inside effectively for 55 percent shooting from the field to upset the Cardinals on their home court, 79-73 in front of a pink-clad crowd of 12,193 at the KFC Yum! Center for the “Play for Kay” breast cancer awareness game.

The loss drops the Cardinals (23-2, 10-2) back to the rest of the lead pack in the ACC, with four games left to play. Miami (22-5, 10-2) moved into a first-place tie with the Cardinals, N.C. State and Notre Dame.

“I’m surprised,” Walz told fans who stuck around after the game to listen to his postgame radio interview. “I thought after the way we played against Virginia Tech and Syracuse we’d come out with a lot of fire. . . . I don’t think I prepared us very well for this game.”

Asia Durr, who led Louisville with just 16 points but was just 2 of 8 from the field (1-6 from three-point range) in the second half, said she, too, didn’t expect what happened.

“I’m shocked,” Durr said. “I’m pretty sure we all are. We didn’t expect to lose that game. But things happen. We have to learn from it. This is part of our journey. You know, it’s another chapter to add to our book. We learn from it, learn from the things we didn’t do well, not the things we did great. This is a huge game where we can learn from the things we didn’t do well and apply it when we need it.”

Most of what the Cardinals didn’t do well came on the defensive end.

Louisville led by nine at the end of the first quarter and pushed that lead to 14 early in the second. The Cards led 37-29 at the half, after holding Miami to 44 percent shooting.

But the Hurricanes went 7-10 from the field in the third quarter and 9 of 14 in the fourth, shooting 67 percent in the second half. Emese Hoff, a 6-3 senior from the Netherlands, led the interior attack for Miami, making 10 of 14 shots over the final three periods to score a game-high 25 points.

“Give her credit, she made some tough shots,” Walz said. “It’s not like they were all just layups. . . . We tried to double her, but she’s a great passer out of the double-teams. If she gets two feet in the paint, I don’t care if you double-or-triple she’s going to score. And that happened too often to us. She was getting the ball too deep, and that hurt us.”

Miami coach Katie Meier, who called the victory “a bucket-list win” for her team, determined to slow Durr down defensively and make other Louisville players beat Miami.

“Defensively they did a really nice job of scheming,” Walz said. “Katie is one of the very best coaches in our league. I think she’s outstanding and have a lot of respect for her. I thought they had a great game plan going into it, which they had one last year and always have one. They challenged our players who aren’t great shooters to shoot. And they stuck with it the entire game and it worked for them, because we had some kids with wide open shots in crunch time that they didn’t make. So now that’s when you get into the gym, because you don’t want to be a liability on the offensive end.”

Still, Louisville scored 73 points, which generally is enough for the Cardinals to win. And that’s on a sub-par day. But the Cardinals couldn’t get key stops in the second half. Miami scored on 9 of its 13 third-quarter possessions and 15 of its 19 in the fourth quarter. When you get only eight stops in a half, it takes a lot of offense to keep pace, and Louisville couldn’t generate it, not with Durr having a subpar shooting half.

“We did some things, we mix it up and press one possession and they miss a three, then we don’t box out and they get the offensive rebound,” Walz said. “So you try to get some momentum, and then don’t do one thing and it kills you. . . . But this is a ballclub that’s not used to losing. I think we’re 59-5 the past 64 ballgames. So I’m pretty confident that we’re going to come back and be prepared to play. And I was actually pleased with the way we executed in the final minute.

“But we’ve got to stay in the gym. If you’re not known as a shooter, you’ve got to stay in the guy so the scouting report on you isn’t ‘Don’t guard her.’ That’s a terrible feeling to have. . . . But we scored enough points to win. Unfortunately for us, we were really bad defensively in that fourth quarter.”

Louisville got 14 points from Dana Evans and 16 each from Kylee Shook and Bionca Dunham. Sam Fuehring struggled from the field, going 3-10, after picking up two fouls in the first quarter. Arica Carter also had some foul trouble and went just 2-7 from the field. Jazmine Jones went 3-8 from the field, finishing with 7 points and 5 rebounds.

“As I always do, I’ll take the blame when we lose,” Walz said. “But everything is still in front of us. We have four games left, two at home and two on the road. But we have to take one game at a time and show up ready.”

