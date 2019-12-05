LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Just as quickly as the University of Louisville basketball team entered the frying pan of trying to win games with a No. 1 national ranking, they’ll enter the fryer of more Atlantic Coast Conference play when Pittsburgh visits the KFC Yum! Center for a 9 p.m. matchup Friday night.
Louisville is already 1-0 in league play after beating Miami on the road to start the season. The expanded 20-game conference schedule comes as a result of needing more "inventory" for the ACC network. But it has proved a headache for coaches as they attempt to ready their players for more meaningful games early in the season.
Louisville’s 58-43 win over Michigan Tuesday night carried a different kind of meaning. The No. 4-ranked Wolverines gave the Cardinals a chance to prove themselves over a top-tier team, and they did.
"I think we changed a lot of people's minds," junior guard Darius Perry said. "I hope we did."
Louisville coach Chris Mack was less concerned.
"I don’t want to Belichick you," Mack said when asked a question about Tuesday’s game, "but I’m really more worried about tomorrow night's game."
A loss at Pittsburgh was probably a low point of Mack's first season in Louisville. The Panthers return guards Xavier Johnson and Trey McGowan, whose slashing and driving caused Louisville fits in the first meeting last season.
"It starts and ends with those two guys," Mack said. "Johnson and McGowan are as aggressive and downhill a duo as we'll play all year. They try to get to the foul line. They have never-ending dribbles. ... We did not do a good job at Pitt (containing them). We did a better job at home. But both games were about toughness. You can tell that's what (Pitt coach Jeff Capel) wanted."
Louisville is coming off its best defensive effort of the season against Michigan and has received a great deal of praise since that game. Mack said he's hoping his team isn't paying attention to that.
"Every game is different," Mack said, when asked about the challenge of motivation. "You have to know the temperature of your team. Where they’re at. ... We were ready to play (Tuesday). We've got to make sure now, more importantly, that we're not worried about the rear-view mirror, and worry about the windshield in front of us. . . . (On the ranking), don't carry it as a burden, or an entitlement. It doesn't mean anything. As soon as we lose a game, we won’t be No. 1. That's how it works. We're not immune."
He's just hoping the Cards don’t fall victim in this ACC game Friday night. Louisville is 8-0 for the first time since the 2014-15 season, when the Cardinals opened 11-0.
"When we’re out in transition we're a tough team to deal with," Mack said. "... But to do that, we’ve got to get stops. Defense and offense are really tied together. I'd like to see us even more attacking than we've been. We've got to continue to generate paint touches. And whatever that produces for us, we'll live with."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.