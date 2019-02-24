LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville senior All-American Asia Durr got knocked down a half-dozen times during Sunday’s 87-51 blowout of Boston College in the KFC Yum! Center. It was almost as if she were wearing Sam Feuhring’s number (not-so-inside joke for those who follow the Louisville women).
Every time it happened, there was a collective inhale from the crowd, especially in the second quarter when BC’s Sidney Lowery crashed into her going for a pass along the sideline and both players fell hard to the deck.
Durr got up, stayed in the game, and did what she usually does. She scored 23 points, went 6 of 11 from the field, 10 of 13 from the line, and smiled her way through another afternoon in the KFC Yum! Center – knowing she only has a few more of them left.
Sometimes you have to appreciate a team that does what it is supposed to do far more games than it doesn’t.
This Louisville women’s basketball team is not a machine. It is not dominant. It has its vulnerabilities. It has to go out and play well to beat a team by 36, it can’t just show up. But it is a team that has found a way to show up in a big way 25 times this season, against only two losses, to put itself in position to play for a share of a second straight ACC regular-season championship over the next week.
“I thought we played well and rebounded better than we have,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said after the game.
He was still irked at the way his team began the second half, turning the ball over on three early possessions, and giving up three easy baskets. It underscores the point, this team can still look pretty average against anyone. But when it got things going later in the quarter, it fashioned a 17-0 run to erase any doubt.
“But when we move the ball,” Walz said, “we start to look pretty good.”
Louisville held the No. 2 offensive rebounding team in the ACC to just six offensive boards, and it spread the offense around.
Kylee Shook had 14 points on 6 of 7 shooting and is improving her post scoring while remaining a three-point threat. Sam Fuehring had 11 points and seven rebounds. Arica Carter and Lindsey Duvall had nine points each.
Next up for Louisville is a meeting with No. 8-ranked North Carolina State, which is tied with the Cards for first place in the ACC. The game Thursday night is the regular-season home finale for the Cardinals.
