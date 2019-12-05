LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over the past two seasons, there have been few better road teams than the University of Louisville women’s basketball team. But on Thursday night in Columbus, Ohio, the No. 2-ranked Cardinals lapsed into some bad defensive habits and could not find a groove on offense to fall 67-60 to Ohio State.
It breaks a streak of 102 straight victories over unranked teams for the Cardinals and was their first true road loss to a team not ranked No. 1 since 2017.
All of these things, and more, were on the mind of Louisville women’s coach Jeff Walz as he sat down for his IMG Sports postgame radio interview with Louisville play-by-play man Nick Curran.
“A disappointing thing to me is we just broke our streak of not losing to unranked teams. That’s something I’ve taken a lot of pride in — that we show up,” Walz said. “And then we were 24-2, I believe, in our last 26 true road games. So there’s some things I’m going to remind these kids of tomorrow. There’s a lot of pride in this program. We’ve built this thing to a Top-10, Top-5 program, and it’s going to stay there. Our work ethic is going to change. You can’t make excuses. You’ve got to get it done.”
Louisville couldn’t get it done offensively Thursday. The Cards shot just 38.9% in the game and made just 14 of 25 layups. They put together a stretch of four minutes late in the game in which they held Ohio State scoreless and didn’t allow a field goal in the final 5 ½ minutes, but they missed seven straight shots themselves in that stretch and went scoreless for three minutes.
“They took every poor shot that we could’ve asked for the last four minutes, but we couldn’t knock down open looks, and Norika (Konno) was the only one going after offensive rebounds,” Walz said. “And that’s all we talked about, get on the offensive glass. We didn’t do it tonight. We challenged Bionca (Dunham) to rebound, at the offensive end, she came up with seven. Kylee had zero. She backed away from contact. And that is the book on her.”
Dana Evans led Louisville with 18 points on 6 of 18 shooting, and Dunham had 10 points and 11 rebounds. But no other Cardinal reached double figures. Ohio State put four players into double digits, led by sophomore forward Dorka Juhasz, who finished with 15 points.
Walz said his team didn’t respond well to a more physical team in Ohio State.
“We got what we deserved,” he told Curran. “I said early on we have a chance to win a lot of ballgames, but we’re also going to lose some we’re not supposed to. You’ve got to have a mindset to defend every play ... But the bottom line, you’ve got to find a way to put the ball in the basket.”
After building momentum with three wins in the Paradise Jam tournament, Walz now will bring his team home looking to regroup and regain some of its positive direction. Senior standout Jazmine Jones picked up three first-quarter fouls and was not a factor before fouling out. Shook, a star in the Bahamas, finished with just six points and five rebounds.
Evans and Elizabeth Balogun combined to make 5 of 12 three-pointers. The rest of the team was 0-for-5.
“It’s some good film,” Walz told Curran. “The world is not coming to an end. I can promise you. We’re going to have to really get ourselves back and get figured out what we can do. I’ve got to find somebody else who can knock down an open three ... We’ve got to find somebody else who can at least make one.”
Next up for the Cards is a visit to Northern Kentucky University on Sunday.
