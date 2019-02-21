LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz often talks in reverential terms of how the Connecticut women’s program, through all its dominant years, could keep winning, didn’t have bad nights, just kept rolling.
On Sunday, his No. 4-ranked Cardinals had a bad night and lost to Miami. At halftime of Thursday night’s game at Virginia, they were on their way to another one. They couldn’t shoot, and they were beaten badly on the boards (23-11), they trailed 28-25 at half – their first halftime deficit of the season.
But in the second half, Louisville did what superior teams are supposed to do. It took control. After struggling from the field in the first half, the Cards made 6 of their first 7 shots to open the second, outscoring Virginia 16-2 to take control on their way to a 71-49 victory.
Walz said that in the first half, his team, "did not shoot the ball very well and we did not do a great job of trying to give effort to get some rebounds."
“We got emotional,” Walz said. “And finally, once we calmed down, we started to do some things defensively like we had talked about.”
Louisville started to force turnovers, score in transition, and build a comfort zone. In the end, the Cardinals outscored Virginia 20-2 off turnovers. In the second half, they shot 67 percent (16 of 28) and made 7 of 11 three-pointers.
They got a lift off the bench from Dana Evans, who led the Cards with 13 points on 5-10 shooting, including 3-8 from three-point range. She also had a game-high six assists.
Louisville All-American Asia Durr, who made just one shot in the first half, bounced back to finish with 12 points, three assists and four steals. The Cards got 11 points from Sam Fuehring and 10 each from Bionca Dunham and Kylee Shook. Mykasa Robinson gave the Cards 2 points, 5 rebounds and a pair of assists off the bench.
Next up for Louisville is a home game against Boston College on Sunday at 2.
