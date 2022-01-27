LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It's probably time to reiterate this: No matter what coaches come and go, no matter what headlines blare and scream, the University of Louisville women's basketball program keeps on winning.
Not that fans forget. Nearly 8,000 of them showed up for Louisville's 75-62 win over Florida State in the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday night.
And then, despite an 8 p.m. start and a physical game, even with NIL rules in effect which allow to sell their autographs instead of giving them away, the Louisville women's basketball players head to the stands, take up their spots, and for 15 minutes sign autographs and say hello to any fan that wants to wait in line to talk.
Walz told players at the beginning of the season he would no longer require them to do that. But they still do.
"These young women that come out here every single night and represent our program, I just challenge anybody to find me better people. Not players. People," Walz said. "You know, it's an 8 o'clock game, we're finished at 10 and then they still sign autographs after the game, which again, with this name, image and likeness, they don't have to do it. I talked to him about it before the year today. You guys don't have to do this. If you don't want to, because they can walk out front across the street and sell their autograph now, but they all sat there and said, 'No, this is what this program is all about. This is what we do.' It wasn't me it was them. And I was touched by it. Because it's how we've been embraced by our fans. I think that's the important thing. In this time you've got to make sure your fans are part of it."
Of course, it helps when you win. And it helps when you win at a nearly impossibly high level. Walz and his program haven't been out of the Top 10 nationally in years. You can count their conference losses the past four seasons on your hands.
This year's team is winning at a similar clip. It is 17-2 and ranked fifth in the nation, and may well rise after Tennessee lost to an unranked Auburn team Thursday night.
The Cards got 19 points and 12 rebounds from Emily Engstler to beat Florida State. They got 17 points from Olivia Cochran. Mykasa Robinson came off the bench and provided a defensive spark, while also scoring 9 points, dishing out 4 assists and grabbing 4 steals. On an off-shooting night by their wing players, Louisville still managed to put away a Florida State team that has caused them problems in recent seasons.
They also cut down on their normal number of fouls and had a season-low 8 turnovers. Asked how they managed to do those things, Engstler said, "We've been having to run for mistakes lately. That'll do it."
Walz smiled at that response.
"We went through and looked at a lot of film, watched all the crazy fouls, and we sat there in practice and we blew the whistle every time you hand-checked, foul, get to the side (to run)," Walz said. "And after about 15 minutes of having to go to the side because you touched somebody then you stop doing it. I'll give them credit, and part of that's our fault because we should have been doing it earlier in the season."
After a rough-shooting first quarter, Louisville created some space in the second and led 36-25 at the half. FSU closed back to within 2 in the third quarter before Louisville pulled away again, leading by as many as 16 in the fourth quarter.
FSU's Morgan Jones scored 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting before going out with a leg cramp in the final minute. As she got up off the court to limp to the sidelines, the KFC Yum! Center crowd offered an ovation.
"She's a pro," Walz said. ". . . The way she was hitting her pull-up jump shot reminded me of the way Angel McCoughtry did it."
That's high praise from Walz, who also credited his own club, and not just for its play on the court.
"I tell our kids all the time before every single game, it's my job, it's marketing's job, it's the rest of my staff's job to get people to come to the game," Walz said. "It's their job to make sure they want to come back. And that's the way it works. It's their job to make sure they want to come back, and they want to come back because they enjoy the way our kids play and compete. We don't win every, single game. But I'll tell you, they're signing autographs after every, single game. Win or lose. And boy when you lose it's not much fun. We joke about it all the time. You get beat and everybody's coming down and a cute little kid comes up to you and says you had have a great game and it was awesome, and I'm 1-for-9. And you want to go, 'What?' But you've got to thank them and say come back to the next game. You sign your autograph. It's what it's all about. So I just think it's really important. We're going to continue to do things like this to get out in the community and give back, because people have choices. You have choices on a Friday on a Thursday night at 8. And we had about 7,700 that made the choice to come out and watch this team."
With the way the Cardinals are playing, it's a good bet they'll keep coming. Louisville is back in action at home on Sunday, when Duke visits at 3 p.m.
