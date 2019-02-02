LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Return with me, for just a moment, to my rather limited basketball playing days for some insight into the University of Louisville's 79-69 loss to North Carolina on Saturday.
The place is East Middle School in Shelbyville, Ky. I was a sixth grader. One day in practice, I kept slipping inside of an eighth-grade starter who was dogging it to get rebounding position.
Did it once, got the rebound. Did it again, got another rebound. Did it a third time and before I could grab the ball, the whistle blew and the coach chewed the guy out. Next time I tried to sneak underneath for position, he knocked me into the wall.
Louisville got everybody’s attention with its 83-62 win over North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Jan. 12, and with pretty much everything it has done since, the eight-spot leap to a No. 15 national ranking, the 7-1 league record, all of it.
On Saturday, the Cardinals got knocked into a wall. Sometimes the problem with people taking notice is that they start to take you a whole lot more seriously. That, with the added element of payback, certainly was the case in North Carolina’s 10-point win over Louisville.
The big boys have taken notice of Louisville. Now the Cardinals have to respond.
On an afternoon when Louisville wore Muhammad Ali inspired uniforms, took the court to heavyweight-fight introductions and heard a boxing bell ring to end every timeout, the Cardinals, well, I’ll let graduate point guard Christen Cunningham say it.
“We didn’t answer the bell,” he said.
In part, it was an inexplicably lackluster first-half effort. Mack said his team lacked toughness and effort opening this game, and it paid for that, falling into a 19-point first-half hole.
“I'm going to be honest guys, I'm at a loss right now,” Mack said, talking about effort and toughness. “That hasn't been an issue for us."
It was an issue for North Carolina in the first meeting between the teams. North Carolina coach Roy Williams mentioned that meeting no fewer than eight times in his postgame news conference, so you can only imagine how often his team had to hear about it. He told reporters he hasn’t taken too many losses like that one, and the taste was bad enough to last him a while.
“The last time, (our) defense for them was what you build around your yard,” Williams said. “That’s about the only thing we gave them on the defensive end of the floor.”
That wasn’t the case this time. I’ve watched a lot of North Carolina teams. Not every game, but I’ve covered Final Fours that North Carolina won. I’ve seen some of their best teams, up close.
I don’t know if I’ve seen one play any harder than this Tar Heels’ group played Saturday. I’ve seen talented North Carolina teams, yes, but few that played tougher than this one. Every loose ball, they collected. They bullied the Cardinals on the boards, 49-32. Even when Louisville grabbed rebounds, UNC tried to grab them away, and several times succeeded.
They played physical defense, and put Louisville on its heels.
Cunningham said his team played “timid” on the offensive end until it regrouped at halftime.
“Louisville slapped us right in the face – in our own building, just slapped us right in the face in every phase of the game,” Williams said. “I watched the entire tape on Thursday night, I watched the entire tape again yesterday. Our players got an opportunity to see a lot of it the day or two after we played and they got to see a lot of it this week.”
A lot of people in the ACC saw that tape. And they’ve seen the tapes since, of Jordan Nwora’s offensive exploits and what the Cardinals have been able to do, blowout wins on the road, and steady improvement overall.
Williams put perhaps his smartest player, Luke Maye on Nwora to start the game Saturday, and then put his best defender, Kenny Williams on him.
People are paying attention. For a program coming off the two years Louisville has been through, that’s a good thing. But it also means some really good teams are going to take you a whole lot more seriously in the coming weeks.
An important thing to note is that Louisville righted its ship, in large part, at halftime. It was virtually even on the boards in the half, shot 48.4 percent, went 7 of 17 from three-point range and outscored the Tar Heels by six.
In boxing terms, it absorbed the early flurry of punches and managed to get in a few of its own in the second half. It wasn’t the total beatdown that it administered to North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
This Louisville team got exceptional leadership, as it has all season, from Cunningham, and from Dwayne Sutton, who finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. Malik Williams had nine points and four rebounds after picking up two quick fouls, which limited him to 21 minutes in the game.
Nwora finished with 11 points and seven rebounds but didn’t seem much of a factor in the game. The Cardinals committed only 11 turnovers, but North Carolina converted them into 19 points.
This doesn’t qualify as a meltdown. Mack just couldn’t understand given the magnitude of the game and the quality of the home crowd and the preparation how his team oculd come out flat.
“It was a great environment, and to essentially end the (first) half with no offensive rebounds, let Carolina dismantle us on the glass, I can't tell you how disappointed I am in that effort alone,” Mack said. “I thought they were the aggressor. I thought they won damn near every 50-50 ball late in the game. . . . I just think they played like they wanted the game more. You're in your own building, you've got one of the best teams in the nation coming in. Regardless of the first result -- hats off to Carolina they played really well."
They played like Louisville has their attention now. And they won’t be the last one. The Cards proved in the second half that they can be equal to those kinds of challenges. But the bell has begun to ring, and they have to be ready.
