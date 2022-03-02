LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's nothing quite like being in a basketball practice near season's end with a team that has postseason aspirations.
The players are dialed in. They hang on the coach's words. They don't even really need the coach's words. They've been playing all season.
They just don't want that practice to be their last one.
Bellarmine's men's basketball players trotted onto the Freedom Hall court Wednesday afternoon to prepare for Thursday 7 p.m. ASUN Tournament quarterfinal against Florida Gulf Coast.
"This just doesn't happen," Knights coach Scott Davenport said as the players warmed up. "Second-year Division I program, finishing second in the league for a second straight season, hosting a conference tournament game. But here this team is. And we're excited."
The rest of the world would tell you that this team has nothing to play for. It isn't eligible for the NCAA Tournament. Where is the motivation?
That, in this historic building, on this court, is a foreign concept. It doesn't make sense. Nothing to play for? Seriously?
I mentioned that to Davenport and he sounded almost disgusted. It is the opposite of the culture he has spent 17 seasons at Bellarmine building, no matter what the NCAA level.
"Anyone who ever accomplished anything had an unstoppable sense of personal pride that outweighed any outside circumstance," he said. "It doesn't matter. If you're not out here to be your best, why are you here? We don't even talk about what we have to play for. Never mention it. You respect the game. You respect your teammates. You respect yourself. Everything we have to play for is right here. We're in a tournament. We want to win."
It could be the last time Bellarmine faces this situation. A committee will meet in April that could shorten the amount of time a reclassifying program has to wait after moving to Division I.
"Hopefully, they will change this rule, and now forevermore, we'll be able to play in the NCAA Tournament," Davenport said. "That's out of our control. Let's concentrate on the next possession. The next 4-minute war. Let's get those three stops in a row that we talk about every, single day. I know this: We feel good about ourselves right now. It's not how I feel about them. It's about how these players feel about each other."
If you build that kind of culture and your players buy into it, you're going to have success. And without it, no amount of talent is going to overcome that lack.
It's easy to forget, watching Bellarmine play, that there is no pot of NCAA Tournament gold at the end of the schedule. They haven't won them all, but they've played hard in all of them. They've been a banged-up team the past three weeks. They've had sickness and injuries. Alec Pfriem, a junior guard and a starter, stands off to the side, lost to an injured labrum.
But the players are attentive. They talk. The ball rarely touches the ground. Bellarmine throws more passes in a game that virtually any team in NCAA Division I and more than a good many NBA teams.
Davenport stands to the side and says very little. Assistant coaches Doug Davenport and Beau Braden run the show. Doug stops practice to adjust the defense against the scout offense. Braden stops a post player on a detail of defensive technique, "Lead with your hips, not your chest."
"By this time of year, they've heard my voice all they need to," Scott Davenport said. "They just like being out on the court. They're practicing and playing this hard so they can keep practicing and playing."
On Tuesday night, Davenport did something he's never done. He took his four captains, CJ Fleming, Dylan Penn, Ethan Claycomb and Juston Betz out to dinner, at Pat's Steak House.
"It was an incredible night, it really was," Davenport said. "I don't know why I haven't done that before. I got home and told my wife Sharon, that was pretty darn neat."
"My philosophy on postseason play is that these two or three weeks have to be the best weeks of the year," he says, "because the other 49 weeks, they work so hard. Make them feel special. Help them enjoy what we're doing. And the coaching? Do it possession, by possession, by possession."
On Thursday, Bellarmine will face a Florida Gulf Coast team that has won 9 of its past 10, and is a 2-point favorite. Their last loss before that run, however, was an 11-point win by Bellarmine in Fort Meyers.
The Knights have prepared for the challenges. The first five teams they played this season are now all ranked in the AP Top 25: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 8 Purdue, No. 17 UCLA, No. 19 St. Mary's and No. 22 Murray State.
At the outset of their Division I adventure, Davenport pointed to Gonzaga. A Jesuit school with an undergraduate enrollment of around 7,500. Bellarmine is a Catholic school with an enrollment around 4,000.
"Twenty years ago, they were us," Davenport said. "Why can't we do that?"
Geographically, Bellarmine's recruiting base is solid. Davenport signed Kentucky's Mr. Basketball last season, and he's redshirting, though he could be playing significant minutes in all likelihood now. He's signing good players out of Indiana and Ohio. He has players with size and shooting ability who fit Bellarmine's style. He'll continue to get better ones.
And the guy can coach. Nobody questions that. He's taken a bunch of guys most people haven't heard of and they're No. 30 in the nation in field goal percentage, after finishing third in the nation in that stat last season, which ended with Davenport a finalist for national coach of the year.
Bellarmine has secured Nike branding, a significant base of committed donors, and a home in Freedom Hall. All that is missing is for fans to notice. If they can draw 4,000 to 5,000, they could have one of the top home-court advantages in their conference, and further spur recruiting.
But for now, it's one step at a time, one game at a time. On Thursday night, Davenport said he's hoping people might want to come out and take a look, to be a part of a home-team postseason men's basketball win in this city, in their first chance in a long time.
"Come on. All tickets. Every seat, every (lower arena) section, 10 dollars," Davenport said. "Louisville played last night. Kentucky played last night. Indiana plays tonight. Come on. We saw, with U of L volleyball, and they deserve an incredible amount of credit, as does this community, for putting 6,000 people in this arena. That's what we're asking for. . . . All I ask is let these players feel the support they deserve. I'm with them every day. I know how hard they work. I'm laying my head down tonight know that they're going to give everything they've got."
Not every team can make that assurance right now. And you know what I'm talking about. Four years ago, I said Davenport was the right man at the right time for Louisville basketball. The school didn't pursue him. If you think the program would be where it is now had it made that move and made him the coach, you're kidding yourself. I don't know what the record would be, but it wouldn't be where it is right now. He wouldn't have taken an exit ramp on adversity. If you wondered what was going on in practice, you could go in and look for yourself. And if, as a player, every day on the basketball court wasn't a gift to be valued and respected, worthy of your attention and effort and excellence, you'd be at the wrong school.
Four years later the Louisville job is open again, and unless something goes amiss with the search, the university in all likelihood will go another direction. And that's fine. I'm not sitting here and firing up the bandwagon.
I do like to think, though, that if you pay enough dues, you get to collect at some point. And if Davenport continues to build, with a bit more success each year, a bit more visibility each season, that when NCAA Tournament eligibility does arrive, he could be just as equipped to beat Louisville as he was to join it.
It's tough to build. It's tough to emerge from the "little brother" status. But it can also be a lot of fun. A great many Louisville fans in this city look back on that ride fondly, and in the midst of current troubles, they miss it. The funny thing is, they don't have to. It could literally happen again, on the very same spot. At least, that's what Bellarmine is banking on.
Maybe fans will reward the effort. Maybe not. Maybe the big win, the key player, the memorable moment is still out there to be achieved.
"If you're good you don't have to tell anybody," Davenport said. "You don't have to tell a soul. I just know these guys out here, they play for the right reasons."
