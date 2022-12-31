NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDRB) – This had all the excitement of an NFL exhibition game. At the Music City Bowl, there was little to see.
Kentucky passed midfield only once. Iowa went 0-for-10 on third downs, and had eight 3-and-outs. And still, the Hawkeyes handled Kentucky 21-0 in Nissan Stadium.
The loss brought to an end the nation’s longest nonconference winning streak at 20 games. It also ended Kentucky’s 4-game winning streak in bowl games. The loss was Kentucky’s first out of conference since falling to Northwestern in the 2017 Music City Bowl.
Kentucky starting quarterback Will Levis wore a hoodie and headphones on the sidelines. Star running back Chris Rodriguez also opted out of the game.
Wildcats coach Mark Stoops opted to go with freshman Destin Wade instead of redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron, who had started a game in relief in the regular season.
It didn’t work. Wade clearly wasn’t up to the challenge of facing a Top 20 defense, completing just 16 of 30 passes for 98 yards with a pair of interceptions – both of which were returned for touchdowns.
Kentucky poked two yards into Iowa territory on its second drive of the game, then didn’t get back onto the Hawkeyes’ side of the field until late in the second half, with the issue clearly settled.
Iowa played field position football to set up its first score, a 2-play, 42-yard sprint, most of it on a 27-yard pass to Sam Laporta.
From there, it was Pick 6 Theater. Xavier Nwankpa picked off Wade and dashed 52 yards for a TD to put Iowa up 14-0.
Late in the half, Wade went back to theow at the UK 3 and did not see Cooper DeJean jumping the route. DeJean’s 14-yard return for a TD made it 21-0, a lead Iowa took to the half.
Kentucky held Iowa to 206 total yards but managed just 185 of its own.
Kentucky finishes the season 7-6. Iowa ends at 8-5, avenging a Citrus Bowl loss to the Wildcats from a year ago.
