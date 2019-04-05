CRAWFORD | Notre Dame's McGraw presses gender inequality case on eve of Final Four

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The NCAA mandates that coaches hold long news conferences for the assembled local and national media the week of the Final Four – and not just coaches. Every athlete is made available, and locker rooms must stay open for 30 minutes after the games.
It’s a nod to an assumption that is becoming less prevalent by the day – media coverage matters.
It also makes for some interesting discussions that don’t always have anything to do with the Final Four games at hand.
Thursday in Tampa was just such a time. Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw last week raised eyebrows when she said that she no longer would hire men’s assistant coaches. Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma – asked about that announcement – gave a pretty prickly answer, while noting that he himself had never hired a male assistant. He said the goal should be to give women’s players great instruction and leadership, regardless of the sex of the coach.
McGraw, however, had an emotional answer on Thursday when asked about her stance. And it was a response that went far beyond sports, into the very place of women in society.
“Did you know that the Equal Rights Amendment was introduced in 1967, and it still hasn't passed?,” McGraw began. “We need 38 states to agree that discrimination on the basis of sex is unconstitutional. We've had a record number of women running for office and winning, and still we have 23 percent of the House and 25 percent of the Senate.”
McGraw was only getting warmed up.
“I'm getting tired of the novelty of the first female governor of this state, the first female African American mayor of this city,” she said. “When is it going to become the norm instead of the exception? How are these young women looking up and seeing someone that looks like them, preparing them for the future? We don't have enough female role models. We don't have enough visible women leaders. We don't have enough women in power. Girls are socialized to know when they come out, gender rules are already set. Men run the world. Men have the power. Men make the decisions. It's always the man that is the stronger one."
“When these girls are coming out, who are they looking up to to tell them that's not the way it has to be? Where better to do that than in sports? All these millions of girls that play sports across the country, we're teaching them great things about life skills, but wouldn't it be great if we could teach them to watch how women lead? This is a path for you to take to get to the point where in this country we have 50 percent of women in power, we have right now less than five percent of CEOs of Fortune 500 companies.”
It was only then that McGraw turned the attention to her own profession.
“When you look at men's basketball, 99 percent of the jobs go to men, why shouldn't 100 or 99 percent of the jobs in women's basketball go to women?” she said. “Maybe it's because we only have 10 percent women athletic directors in Division I. People hire people who look like them. That's the problem.”
You don’t often see issues like this charge into the spotlight in sports. One reason is that sports is where people go to escape societal debates. But I’ve got to say, the national media of the spotlight of the Final Four – especially when the question is asked by the national media – seems like a natural place to have this discussion.
I’ve discussed her comments and positions with several other white males, and the first response often is defensive. They feel threatened.
At the same time, they have to concede that there’s no lack of opportunity for the white male in the coaching profession at the moment – or in most professions. In fact, to even suggest it is a bit laughable.
So for a women’s basketball coach to stick up for opportunities for women in her own profession, well, why should anyone feel threatened or angered by that?
Still, it crosses a line that some sports fans would rather not see crossed. Asked why she chose this moment to speak up on some of these matters, McGraw had a quick response.
“Enough,” she said. “I think women across the country in the last few years have just said enough. Time's up. Time's up. It is our turn. If it's going to happen, we have to do something about it. You see women marching in record numbers across the country. Women are coming out and being more active politically. I've never watched CNN as much in the past two years as I am now. We have the Equal Pay Act. Women are making 77 cents on the dollar. That's just white women. Women of color are lagging way further behind. I'm not talking about white women being coaches. We need more diversity in our game, as well.”
Auriemma, who naturally was asked about McGraw’s comments, said he appreciates them, even if he doesn’t fully agree with her stance.
“I think anybody that speaks up in favor of advancing a segment of the community that could benefit from our voice, absolutely (I respect),” he said. “I've never had a guy on my staff as a coach, so... There's a lot of people out there advancing the game, advancing women. I'm all in favor of it any which way you can, any which way, no matter what. I just come at it from a different standpoint. I just like to think that there's probably a way to do one without the expense of another. So what are we saying at Oregon, they weren't trying to advance women's basketball or women by hiring (male coach) Kelly (Graves)? That was a bad move. They should have just found the best available woman?”
Auriemma also said one more thing. He was asked about a comment from Baylor’s Kim Mulkey, talking about the competitive environment among women’s coaches, male and female, and that in another setting some of them might be friends, or even married. Auriemma listened to the question, about whether he’d be friends with his female counterparts, if there weren’t such competition.
“You think Tom Izzo has to deal with this crap?” he asked, smiling. “I don't think so. I don't think Coach K has ever been asked a question like that at the Final Four. I don't think Dean Smith or anybody else has ever been asked a question like that. I appreciate you asking it, but I think the issue around women's basketball to me that I find a little bit disconcerting is the attention is always taken away from the game and the players, and it's turned onto the personalities of the involved coaches. God forbid, one coach is a man, the other coach is a woman, there always has to be some kind of friction, tension, all that other stuff.”
He went on.
“Like, I wouldn't marry me either. What's the big deal?” he said. “I know me better than anybody else knows me. I think it's crazy. It's like when you watch a game on TV, a woman's basketball game, they talk more about the shoes that the coach is wearing. Who gives a damn? Really, come on. Let's get over that. We want to be taken seriously. Let's talk about sports, let's talk about the game. Let's not talk about the other nonsense that's on TMZ. If we want to be taken seriously, let's act seriously.”
