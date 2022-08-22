CRAWFORD | Ole Miss transfer Sanogo hoping to make Louisville's defense go go

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It’s an early morning in late July, and the Louisville football players are wandering into the team’s weight training facility for a special breakfast, cooked by the coaching staff. It’s a typical Saturday morning college student crowd, slowly warming up, but one is already alert and smiling and laughing, and soon his table is rolling.
After five seasons at Ole Miss, MoMo Sanogo is a new guy on campus at Louisville, but he already is in the middle of everything. The sixth-year linebacker was one of the top defenders in the SEC as a sophomore in 2018, ranking third in the league with 9.3 tackles per game. Then he suffered a gruesome leg injury. Over the past 18 months, he has struggled with a herniated disc.
He came to Louisville looking for a last chance and a new start. And his presence, according to Louisville coaches, has been infectious.
The Cardinals have benefitted from a talented corps of transfer newcomers this offseason. And Sanogo has been as impressive as any with his ability to connect both on and off the field.
“His leadership has been probably one of the things that you didn't know when you took a transfer, but he's been a tremendous leader on that side," Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said. :I say on the defense, but I think he's been a leader for our whole team, which is remarkable. He's fun to be around. I love being around him. He's the type of guy that anybody would want in their business. He just brings an infectious energy every, single day.”
Sanogo knows that leadership is one thing he brings to the table for Louisville. But he’s hoping to make a return to his best form on the football field, too. He had to be carted off the field in the first quarter of just the second game of his junior year, with a broken right fibula and torn ligaments. He missed the rest of that season. He was good when he came back, but didn’t see the same action as when he was a sophomore and started all 12 games in Oxford.
For most of the past 2 seasons, he has struggled with back pain. Now back at 100 percent physically, the joy he feels in being pain free on the field is evident in his entire approach.
“It feels great,” he said. “Even just outside life, like being able to eat sitting down and stuff like that. I just feel happy. I'm not in pain. It's just it's a great time. I can have fun.”
The joy he is approaching his task with, Satterfield said, is contagious. And alongside veteran Monty Montgomery at the linebacker spots, the coach said that Louisville’s defense has a kind of vocal on-field presence that it has not had during his tenure here.
“We haven't had a ton of vocal leaders on defense since we've been here and he's kind of been that guy,” Satterfield said. “We’ve got Monty out there. We missed him a lot last year, and with Monty and MoMo out there in the middle running things and they're kind of back and forth with being vocal, I think that just spreads. But the thing about MoMo is he’s not only talking on the field, but he's talking to the offensive guys. He's talking to the coaches. He's talking to everybody in the building. He's just that that infectious personality.”
Sanogo is a 4-time SEC honor roll student, graduated with his degree in managerial finance in 2020 and is finishing his MBA at Louisville.
“My role is just being truly the quarterback of the defense,” he said. “I take it to heart when we are not aligned. I take it to heart when we are running the wrong coverages. I just, I care a lot. So I'm going to be communicating with the safeties about what coverages they're in even if I'm not involved in it, just because I want to be great, and the first step for being a great defense is getting aligned and doing your assignment. So just as far as that goes, just hyping everybody up, getting everybody ready to go, it's just kind of who I am.”
His presence on the field makes a difference, according to defensive coordinator Byran Brown.
“I'm telling you guys, he is probably one of the brightest spots not only on the defense but on the team in general,” Brown said. “ He is a leader, a leader. And I can tell -- and I don't know if he really wants to yet -- but I think he may end up being a coach one day. But he's done a tremendous job leading these guys, talking to the guys on and off the football field, bringing those guys together and bringing us much, much closer together a team. You could tell in spring ball, when he was on the field and when he was off the field, you could tell. So hopefully he stays healthy and gets us to where we want to get to. . . . You can tell a difference in our defense when he is not on the field. He’s a smart football player who keeps us in tune.”
Sanogo’s dad grew up playing soccer in his native Ivory Coast. An accomplished electrical engineer now based in Plano, Texas, he wanted his kids to play soccer, too. But MoMo preferred the rougher American style of football. And at 6-2, 230, he’s physically built for the challenge. He came out of high school as a 4-star recruit, and finished his 47-game Ole Miss career with 210 total tackles (97 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 4 pass deflections and a pair of forced fumbles.
Now he’s hoping to make the most of his last chance at college football.
“My dad came to this country and he had nothing,” Sanogo said. “He came here with $2,000 to spend on English classes, and just worked his whole life and me, my brother, my sisters, we never wanted for anything. We never needed anything. We never wanted anything we needed. We had everything we'd ever wanted. He gave me a great life. He's taught me the value of being humble and the value of money and how to respect money. And just those little lessons that I noticed a lot of people don't necessarily have and I'm so grateful for that. So, I feel like if I don't surpass him with all that I've been given, I'm letting him down.”
