CRAWFORD | Omaha Beach is the 4-1 Kentucky Derby favorite, draws No. 12 post

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Omaha Beach, winner of his past three races, including the Arkansas Derby, was made a 4-1 morning-line favorite and drew the No. 12 post position for Saturday's 145th running of the Kentucky Derby.
It's a good spot for Richard Mandella's colt, with most of the early speed in the race drawing to his inside. Mandella, a Hall of Fame trainer, is seeking his first Derby win after coming up short six times.
Churchill Downs drew the posts for the race on Tuesday. Second-choice Roadster, one of three contenders trained by last year's Derby and Triple Crown winner, Bob Baffert, drew the No. 17 post -- which is 0-for-40 in the Kentucky Derby.
Game Winner, Baffert's 2-year-old champion who has lost his past two races, drew the No. 16 post. Baffert's Improbable, runner-up to Omaha Beach in the Arkansas Derby, drew No. 5.
Still, Baffert had the second and co-third choices in the race.
Bill Mott, another Hall of Famer, has Tacitus coming out of the No. 8 spot as a 10-1 choice in the morning line. Maximum Security, Florida Derby winner after raising from the claiming ranks, also is at 10-1.
One horse drew in as an also eligible. Bodexpress, ridden by Chris Landeros, will move into the race if any of the 20 selected starters withdraws from the race by 9 a.m. Wednesday.
KENTUCKY DERBY POST POSITIONS
Post, Colt, Jockey, Odds
1. War of Will, Tyler Gaffalione, 20-1
2. Tax, Junior Alvarado, 20-1
3. By My Standards, Gabriel Saez, 20-1
4. Gray Magician, Drayden Van Dyke, 50-1
5. Improbable, Irad Ortiz Jr., 6-1
6. Vekoma, Javier Castellano, 20-1
7. Maximum Security, Luis Saez, 10-1
8. Tacitus, Jose Ortiz, 10-1
9. Plus Que Parfait, Ricardo Santana Jr., 30-1
10. Cutting Humor, Corey Lanerie, 30-1
11. Haikal, Rajiv Maragh, 30-1
12. Omaha Beach, Mike Smith, 4-1
13. Code of Honor, John Velazquez, 15
14. Win Win Win, Julian Pimentel, 15-1
15. Master Fencer, Julien Leparoux, 50-1
16. Game Winner, Joel Rosario, 5-1
17. Roadster, Florent Geroux, 6-1
18. Long Range Toddy, Jon Court, 30-1
19. Spinoff, Manny Franco, 30-1
20. Country House, Flavien Prat, 30-1
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.