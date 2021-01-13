LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a Sisyphean effort for the No. 16-ranked Louisville men’s basketball team at Wake Forest on Wednesday night. Google it.
The Cardinals built a 14-point first-half lead, then lost it. They built it back to 16, then lost that. Then they used a late 17-5 run to once again take control, and on a night when they were beset with foul problems still managed to stay at the top of the hill — and the top of the ACC standings — with a 77-65 win at Wake Forest.
The victory was Louisville’s fifth straight and improved the Cardinals to 4-0 in ACC play, a record that is their best ACC start ever and their best conference start since 2008-09. The record includes three wins away from home.
And it would not have come without the second half leadership — and offense — of graduate transfer guard Carlik Jones, who finished with a season-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, and who took the game over for a period on the offensive end after Wake cut a 16-point deficit to 2 midway through the second half.
"He's so daggone crafty," Louisville coach Chris Mack said. "I still think he can shoot it better ... but he's getting there. He cramped up a little tonight. But he's one of the best guards in the country, best guards in the league, and he showed a little of that tonight."
Louisville played some of its most impressive offense of the season in the first half, when David Johnson had 7 of his career-high 9 assists. The ball movement was crisp, and they built a 14-point lead late. But Wake Forest clawed back. The Demon Deacons would do it again after falling behind by 16 early in the second half.
"It's very evident at times that we have a very young team that will give up a couple of easy ones and let somebody get back in the game," Mack said. "And that's taking nothing away from Wake Forest. I thought they made some plays. ... Wake Forest is playing hard and competing, but we got in foul trouble with David and Jae'Lyn and that changed the game. We had four guys cramp. I don't know what's in the water here in Winston-Salem, but it was effecting us having to pull guys and play some whacked lineups. But anytime you win on the road, you're happy."
The Cards were helped by sophomore Sam Williamson, who had one of his most productive games of the season, finishing with 15 points and 11 rebounds, after a frustrating effort last time out.
"I thought Sam, he's been a little bit maligned, to go double-double really bounced back tonight," Mack said. "... I thought everybody contributed for the most part."
Withers couldn't catch a break. He fouled out in only nine minutes of playing time, leaving Mack to work different matchups inside, and to count on freshman J.J. Trainor. The foul trouble was widespread.
"We couldn't stop fouling," Mack said. "... We've got to do better."
Still, the Cards outrebonuded Wake 36-31 and shot 50.9% for the game. And Mack liked the way his team responded under pressure and, for the most part, late in the game.
"Usually I'm sitting there saying, 'We need more (leadership),'" Mack said. "But I'll tell you what. I'm really pleased with what I'm seeing in the huddles. What I see with guys when they're walking off the floor, barking at each other in a very positive way. Carlik was very vocal in the huddle. David Johnson, even when he was out with foul trouble, was very vocal in the huddle. Malik Williams had his head in there. Dre Davis as a freshman. They are taking ownership of their team. They are competitors. They are not perfect, but trust me when I say, they want to win."
The game marked the debut of Charles Minlend, who had not played as a Cardinal since an MCL injury in early November. Minlend played just a single minute, but Mack wanted him to get the feel of a game. He knows the San Francisco transfer isn't ready just yet. Having had 2 knee injuries in college, Mack said he has a feel for the kind of time Minlend will need.
"I pulled him aside and told him I wasn't going to judge him on how he plays now," Mack said. "Because I know how he was playing before."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.