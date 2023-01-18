LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Kentucky men's basketball team’s past couple of games, a tough-minded takedown of No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville and a convincing come-from-behind 85-71 win over Georgia in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night, are proof of the value of criticism.
There are a lot of ways to light a fire under somebody. I’m not sure what worked with Oscar Tshiebwe, what button John Calipari pushed or what mirror the Kentucky big man looked into, but it worked. His stat line against Georgia: A career-high 37 points, 24 rebounds (and don’t forget the three steals).
“Oscar was playing a video game,” Calipari said.
“He was a beast today,” Antonio Reeves said. “That is the Oscar [Tshiebwe] we have been waiting for. He just went out and was the old Oscar. He rebounded, got put backs and dunked it. That is what we needed.”
Here’s the thing we all need to remember about Tshiebwe. He hasn’t played bad this season. By that I mean, he’s played better than 90 percent of players in college basketball. He’s been averaging a double-double. But he and everyone else would tell you, prior to Tennessee last Saturday, he wasn’t quite the same guy he had been during his player-of-the-year season a year ago.
There were, surely, some reasons for that. He’d had surgery. He’s making a lot more NIL money. (I know, we don’t talk about this -- the effect of significant NIL money on a lot of these players, and how it can change them, and change the challenge of coaching them. But folks, it is real. It’s a fact of life. Wealth changes everything.)
Regardless, a couple of things happened to shake up Tshiebwe. First, he called out his coaches and teammates publicly. It raised some eyebrows. He said nothing wrong after UK’s home-court loss to South Carolina. He just said UK needed fighters on the court, and if that meant benching people, then some people should be benched. Perhaps he shouldn’t have said that publicly. He later apologized for it. But what he said was absolutely correct.
Saying that, however, forces a person also to look at himself. If you’re going to say that publicly, you’d better make sure you are bringing the fight yourself.
The second thing that happened was Calipari called him out. He suggested on his radio show that Tsheibwe wasn’t putting in the gym time that he did a year ago, and that he needed to perhaps tune out distractions to a greater degree. It was nothing Calipari, I’m sure, hadn’t said to the big man privately. Saying it publicly gave it more force.
Something we all need to remember – criticism isn’t “hate.” We live in such a “hot take” world that everything a person says that isn’t a mindless platitude is taking a “shot” at somebody. Sometimes, though, criticism is just coaching.
Whatever the case, the resulting rededication of Tshiebwe has been a kind of rebirth for Kentucky.
“What he's done for two weeks, he's been in the gym,” Calipari said. “Last year he lived in the gym. For a while he was in the gym but not the same. Someone says you're criticizing him. No, I'm telling you for the last two weeks, he and Adou (Thiero) have lived in the gym. What does it do for your game? That's how you build your confidence, that's how you build your stamina. You told what I told him? Dunk every ball. Quit laying balls in. Jump up. But he had to get in the gym to be that way. Now you're seeing him be how he was a year ago. Was he that way two weeks ago? No. That's why I said what I said, not to be disrespectful or talk down on Oscar. I love Oscar. He knows I love coaching him.”
Now, is Tshiebwe going to score 37 every night, or even again this season? Not likely. Georgia decided not to double-team him, and the best offensive option for UK was to take advantage of that. The best testament to the kind of teammate he is was how the UK players on the court responded.
The fed him, and kept feeding him.
“They wanted him to get 50,” Calipari said. “. . . Great thing I'm going to tell you, the whole second half they're looking at me, keep throwing it to him. Run stuff to him.”
In a time when everyone wants theirs, for players to recognize that and take advantage of it is a good thing. Another thing happened late in the game. Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin came down with a rebound together, and Toppin quickly let the ball go, and smiled at Tshiebwe and they were both laughing as they ran up the court.
Another good sign.
Behind Tsheibwe’s numbers, Toppin had perhaps his best game of the season. Maybe not statistically, but his effort on the glass and overall play was outstanding (11 points, 11 rebounds, team-high 4 assists and team-high 2 blocks).
And beyond that, Calipari seems to have settled on a lineup that works. CJ Fredrick didn’t have a great shooting night, but his presence on the court helps spacing and he’s an experienced leader. Cason Wallace is the future (for this season) at point guard. Antonio Reeves makes shots. Toppin and Tshiebwe grabbed a combined 24 defensive rebounds in a game where Georgia missed 28 field goals.
Shavir Wheeler’s role is a bit diminished. Chris Livingtson starts, and some games he’ll see more minutes if the matchups dictate it.
“We’ve got our fight back,” Tshiebwe said. “Everybody is now locked in. I’m so proud of our boys. We came together.”
