LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In his sixth season at WKU, head coach Rick Stansbury has built an enviable collection of depth, especially in the transfer portal era, when players are less willing to share playing time.
Stansbury not only has his usual assortment of talented newcomers but a handful of players who came back after leaving — or at least contemplating a move.
And then there's Dayvion McKnight, the 6-foot-1-inch junior point guard who is the metronome for WKU's offense and the glue that binds it together on and off the court. His steadiness is at the foundation of a program picked to finish second in Conference USA this season with a dangerous roster that should have NCAA Tournament aspirations.
The former Kentucky Mr. Basketball from Martha Layne Collins High School in Shelbyville, Kentucky, is the third Mr. Basketball produced by Shelby County, joining Mike Casey and Charles Hurt. He was a dominant high school scorer who got to the rim at will. Now, after two years at the college level, he's also developing skills from the perimeter.
But more than that, he provides peace of mind for Stansbury, who calls him, "a rare breed."
"You don't find players that are selfless, that all he cares about is winning," Stansbury said. "He's going to play the same way whether he scores two points or 25 points. He does a lot of little things, you know, average 6 or 6.5 rebounds a game. I mean, point guards don't do that. Six assists a game, those are two categories that a lot of players don't want. At the same time, he has the ability to go get you 20 any night. But his game is not predicated on just scoring because he does so many other things to help you win. I think every night he's one of the — if not the — toughest guy on that court defensively. So, when you've got a point guard that's made up like that — and the point guard is always the head of the snake — as a coach that gives you a good feeling going out there most nights."
McKnight averaged 16.2 points, four rebounds, 5.5 assists and nearly two steals per game last season and comes into this year as a preseason All-Conference USA selection.
And he takes his role as facilitator seriously, both on the court and in the locker room.
"It's lot of responsibility," he said. "I feel like coach is the coach, but I'm the coach on the floor. So, I need to be able to keep my keep the team involved as much as I can, and keep us on the same page. I feel very happy about this team."
It's a good feeling going to work with a lot of players who have talent and good attitudes. Stansbury feels like he's built this. From the headliners like 7-foot-5-inch Jamarion Sharp — who surely could've transferred elsewhere but decided he could accomplish what he wants at WKU — to Jordan Rawls, who actually transferred out of WKU, then came back, something you rarely hear of in these transfer portal times.
Emmanuel Akot, a transfer from Boise State who began his college career at Arizona, brings an athletic presence but also a wealth of experience. Stansbury said he communicates on the court better than any player on the team.
"We've got some veterans and we got some experienced guys, good character people," McKnight said. "We're just coming along and the chemistry has just been good. It's fun every day in practice. I feel like I get to go to battle with some of the best players in the country, and it's fun every day. We're in a good spot."
The biggest problem McKnight might have is getting enough tickets for the flood of friends and family from Shelby County coming to the KFC Yum! Center when WKU visits Louisville on Dec. 14.
"They already know," McKnight said, having already told them he can't get tickets for everybody.
It's a game WKU will have scheduled, certainly. The series with Louisville is important for WKU, but it's also been a good thing for Louisville, and Stansbury would hope it will continue under current Louisville coach Kenny Payne.
"It's good for everybody," Stansbury said. "Both teams, and the state. We do have a lot of alumni here and in Louisville. And you all got a great coach. I've known Kenny Payne for a long time. I know everybody wants immediate success. That's the world we're in. Everybody just needs to be patient. I know the first exhibition game didn't turn out the way you wanted to. But give Kenny Payne time. He will get it done. He's a great person, one of the best recruiters in college basketball and he's been around great programs. He's got to have time to put his group together. He's got good players right now. He'll figure it out as he goes and make the adjustments and have his team very competitive before it's over."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.