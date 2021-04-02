LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When North Carolina coach Roy Williams announced his retirement on Thursday, expressing a pretty rare amount of self-doubt and questioning for a Hall of Fame coach with 900 victories and three national championships, it hit home for me, and maybe for a lot of people.
Age, health, a changing landscape, all led Williams to take a hard look at his situation and decide, "I'm not the right man for the job," of college basketball coach.
He admitted that four years ago, he became concerned that his memory was failing him. Of course, he went on to win a national championship.
But the overall tenor, of an incredibly accomplished person who had become unsure of his own abilities, looking realistically at the job he had done and finding it wanting, no doubt struck a chord with a great many people, whether they are hall of fame level or not.
I know it did with me.
You all can correct me if I'm off base, but I do feel as if the past year has left a lot of us less sure of ourselves in one way or another. I can't explain it. I'm not sure why. I do know how I feel.
Of course, I've experienced a couple of small strokes. I've noticed that deadline stories I used to dash off in five minutes now take 15 or more. I feel less sure about my wording. Concentration is harder to come by. My speech is a tad slower, a tad less authoritative, not as loud. All of that creates doubt when you're in front of a camera.
I haven't been in a gym or fitness center in more than a year. And that physical slide leaves me questioning myself physically, as do the aches and pains that come with being nearly 53. Roy Williams is 70. I can't imagine.
All of which is to say that, somehow, with the shared struggles of the past year and some individual struggles in years prior, I feel at times like the past five years have aged me 10.
And the world has changed quickly. From my own standpoint, every year, less access is given to players. Coaches are more guarded. I worry for younger people in my profession because, outside of outlets who have paid for broadcast rights or the schools themselves, which have entered the media business in their own right, access to coaches and athletes is dwindling. It's harder to do a good job. I find myself gravitating toward those programs who want me to tell their stories, and away from those who don't much care. I was struck by that watching the recent 60 Minutes piece on famed sportswriter Daven Kindred, as he talked about why he spends these days writing about a girls' high school basketball team in Illinois. That kind of thing is not always the best news decision. But we all have a tendency to go where the best stories are, inasmuch as we can.
Beyond sports, the media landscape itself is changing by the month. That's a separate column.
For college coaches, the landscape is even more rocky. Name, image and likeness changes are at the doorstep. But more than that, the transfer portal has fundamentally changed recruiting and coaching. The bench, coaches have said forever, is the greatest motivator. It used to be the motivator to work harder and earn more playing time. Now, it's the motivator to try your luck elsewhere. I'm not arguing against it. Coaches have had that freedom forever. But it has altered the traditional tools coaches have used to build teams.
You either adapt or get out. Williams, early on in his news conference, joked that he was "opting out," then expressed dislike for the term.
He has earned the right to do that, and goodness knows, he has the money to do it.
I'm nowhere near the place where Roy Williams was, of declaring myself not the right person for the job and opting out, but I can understand the road he traveled to get there.
And I suspect the past year has allowed many of us to understand it a little better.
Finally this. Self-scouting can differentiate a Hall of Fame coach from all the really good coaches out there. The ability to recognize one's mistakes and shortcomings and acknowledge them, and attend to them, is a valuable commodity. Some coaches, like some people, get more sure of themselves the older they get, less willing to acknowledge any mistake, less able to realistically see where they took the wrong course, less accepting of anyone who suggests they might be wrong.
No coach, no sportswriter, no person on earth is always right. We can't get through a day without mistakes, let alone a year.
Steve Kirschner, the longtime sports information director at North Carolina, said Williams, "trusted me to tell him what he needed to know, not what I thought he wanted to know."
That's a gift. For a guy like Roy Williams, I have to appreciate the self-scout, the acknowledgement that, while he's still a top coach, his fastball is no longer reaching the plate to his satisfaction.
It's not easy to do what he did. It's not easy to walk away from the job he left. It wasn't easy to say a lot of the things he said in front of the whole world. He didn't have to say them. He could've had an entire press conference and not mentioned a single mistake he'd ever made.
But I'm glad he did. I think it would do a lot of us a lot of good to admit that we doubt ourselves almost every day. Most of us aren't going to quit and we're too young to retire, but maybe there's some strength in knowing that more of us than we realize are paddling harder but feel as if we're covering less ground.
For myself, as life speeds up again, I'm hoping I speed up again. I feel like all of us will. Many of you already have.
For us, it's important to remember that Williams coached championship teams even as the doubts floated overhead. They aren't to define us. But we also don't need to ignore them. There can be and often is success, even at the highest levels, in spite of them.
In that way, I think the manner of Williams announcement may be more valuable than he realizes.
