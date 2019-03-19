LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – This is true sports pressure: To face a team you’ve already played three times, a conference rival, someone who knows you as well as they know themselves, in an NCAA Tournament regional championship game.
That’s where Bellarmine and Southern Indiana, whose campuses are separated by only about 130 miles of Interstate 64, will find themselves Tuesday night.
The teams will meet for the Midwest Regional championship at 8 p.m. in Neil Carey Arena on the campus of Lewis University in Romeoville, Ill.
It’s not just their third meeting of the season, but second in 12 days. Bellarmine won the first meeting, beating USI on its home court 82-70. USI returned the favor in Knights Hall with a buzzer-beater after the Knights had come back from 18 down. This past Saturday, in the GLVC Tournament in Edwardsville, Ill., Bellarmine beat USI 67-61.
Here are the stakes: A berth in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight. For USI, it would be a chance to play in Division II’s biggest event in its home city, in the downtown Ford Center. Given the location, the school would have a real shot to win its second national title, joining the Bruce Pearl-coached USI team that won it all in 1995.
For Bellarmine, it’s a chance to rewrite the script, to take care of some unfinished business after losing at the regional level a year ago. It’s a chance for its senior All-American, Adam Eberhard, to play in his hometown. It’s a chance for Bellarmine to pursue its second national title just a two-hour drive down the road, with likely a large contingent of its own fans.
It is, for both schools, a golden opportunity.
Bellarmine has won nine of its past 10 postseason games.
“It’s a very exciting time for our guys,” Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport said on his weekly radio program Tuesday night on 93.9 The Ville FM. “Only 16 teams left and it’s a chance to go to the Elite Eight.”
Bellarmine will have to defend the three and play at an efficient offensive clip itself. It’ll need to avoid turnovers. It will have to wade in and get defensive rebounds.
If it does those things, next week in Evansville could be special for the Knights.
