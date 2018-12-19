LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It’s hard for a 6-11 guy to hide, but David Padgett tucked himself into an aisle seat a couple of rows up and adjacent to a rear door for Bellarmine’s game against Barry Tuesday night in Knights Hall.
“This is the first game I’ve been to since I coached my last one,” Padgett said, smiling.
Padgett has been to thousands of games in his life, and coached Louisville to a 22-14 season a year ago when he was elevated to the head job suddenly and unexpectedly after the firing of Rick Pitino.
He wasn’t retained after the season, and his connection to Louisville no doubt has left prospective employers a bit wary of a young coach with some of the most valuable experience imaginable – the crucible of a season in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
He watched this Bellarmine game with the same calm demeanor he displayed on the sidelines -- and he virtually was on the sidelines, sitting right behind the Bellarmine bench, as arranged by Knights assistant Doug Davenport.
He won’t be outside of gyms much longer. He’ll join ESPN as a color analyst after the first of the year. His debut game will be when Rhode Island visits Saint Louis on Jan. 6 in an Atlantic 10 matchup.
“I’ll probably be a nervous wreck,” he said.
This much is certain – you probably won’t be able to tell. Padgett’s cool demeanor in the most difficult of situations drew the praise of his players and fans alike. That he hasn’t found a job in the game at some level is a mystery, but he also plans to be selective.
He may not have attended, but he watches plenty of games, including those of his old team. He was back in the Louisville practice facility in October at the guest of Chris Mack.
“Louisville is playing well,” he said. “I think they’re better than a lot of people expected to this point.”
And while he’s at it as an analyst, Padgett said he was impressed with Scott Davenport’s Bellarmine team, ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II.
“They’re really good,” he said. “Defensively, they are tremendous, great help.”
He’ll be off and running on a new path soon with his ESPN gig.
This much is certain – he’ll be a hit in Louisville. Wherever he shows up, whenever he is mentioned, the overwhelming response is gratitude. And it should be.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.