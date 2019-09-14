NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDRB) – Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass will miss Saturday’s game against WKU in Nissan Stadium with a lower extremity injury, according to a release from the school.
Pass threw for four touchdowns in Louisville’s season-opening victory over EKU last week, and ran for a pair of scores against Notre Dame the week before in the opener.
In his place, Malik Cunningham will get the fourth start of his career. Cunningham suffered a knee injury shortly before the start of camp and fell behind in the competition for the starting job. He was, however, the Cardinals starter at the end of last season.
Against EKU last week, he completed his first pass for 24 yards and his first carry went for 38 yards and a touchdown. The sophomore wound up carrying for 73 yards in the game. He also came off the bench in last year’s game against WKU, completing 10 of 18 passes for 88 yards and rushing for 129 yards.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.