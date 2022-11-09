CRAWFORD | Payne says Bellarmine 'not at all' an ideal opponent for his Louisville debut

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There would be easier ways to start your college basketball career than facing a highly motivated, experienced cross-town opponent. But first-year Louisville coach Kenny Payne knows he's going to have to do do everything the hard way in his first season as a head coach at his alma mater, or anywhere else.
Asked on Tuesday about the notion that Bellarmine is a less-than-ideal opponent for a team still getting to understand what a first-year coach wants, Payne conceded that the Knights are “not at all” the easiest way to open.
“But it is what it is,” Payne said. “That's why I keep saying we win or learn. It can't be win or lose. It can't be. That's unfair to me. That's unfair to these kids that are in this program. If it's win or lose, it's just not fair. We have to come in this and look at it like every single day we're getting better. We have to come into this about how hard are we going to fight to prove? Can we win these games? Of course, we can win the games. But we have to do it a certain way.”
Louisville’s 57-47 loss to NCAA Division II Lenoir-Rhyne in its season opener shocked just about everyone. The Cardinals looked hesitant, did not get the ball inside, were beaten repeatedly on straight-line drives, did not play physically, did not apply defensive pressure, did not block out for rebounds. You name it, the team looked lost.
One game later, against a Chaminade team that is much better, Louisville was better in those areas, winning 80-73. Still, two nights earlier, Chaminade lost at Ohio State 101-57. Four nights later it lost to Cincinnati by 43.
Louisville has been led in two exhibitions by Jae’Lyn Withers, who averaged 18.5 points and 9.5 rebounds. He hit 7 of 11 three-pointers and went 12 of 13 from the free-throw line. He’ll have to figure prominently for the Cardinals tonight, as will Sydney Curry, who was without question the team’s best player over the last dozen games last season, but who averaged just 5 points (pulling down 8.5 rebounds) over the two exhibitions.
The Cardinals have a clear physical advantage in the frontcourt, but in the backcourt they lack depth and experience. Beyond point guard El Ellis, the team is green, though freshman Mike James has played well (7.5 points, 4-6 from three-point range) in his first exhibition action. Ellis scored 28 in Louisville’s exhibition win over Chaminade, and the Cards may need a similar effort tonight.
A theme of the preseason for Payne to his players has been, “conquer yourselves.” He says that process is still ongoing, that he’s coaching effort as much as anything else.
“As good as Bellarmine is, this is really going to be about us,” Payne said. “How focused are we? How disciplined are we? How tough are we to do the things that we practice and work on every day? . . . Of course, I want to win worse than anybody else in the world. But at the end of the day, it's about these kids learning how hard you have to train every day. How hard you have to play in these games. You're playing a team that really wants to beat you really bad, with a great coach. So, it's really about them, they're learning.”
It is, of course, also about Payne, whose long journey to become head coach at his alma mater is well-documented. He’ll look to follow in the footsteps of his own college coach, Denny Crum, whose first victory came over Bellarmine. That was a 48-point win, and it followed a one-point loss at Florida in his debut.
Payne, he has often said, isn’t worried about style points or margins. Every win as he begins the rebuilding process will be precious.
“I want to make sure that this community this fan base, this university, this city is represented the right way,” Payne said. “That's pressure. The pressure for me is not the wins or the losses. It's how do I get these kids to understand it's not about Kenny Payne. It's not about one particular player. This program is the university's, the city's. It's your program, the fans. So we are out there fighting for everybody. And we want to represent the right way. We want to play hard, we want to play tough. It's hard for me to spin it and say how I will feel. My emotions will be all over the board. But really and truly what's important is that I put a product on the court and I get guys to buy into team, and let's bridge that gap. Let's make Louisville proud. Let's make the city proud. Let's make let's make this program -- get it back to starting to where it needs to be.”
