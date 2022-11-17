LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As college basketball destinations go, there is none better than Maui. I’m sorry Cameron Indoor, Pauley Pavilion, Rupp Arena, or any other basketball palace that Bellarmine will play in during the next week.
Maui is one of the most beautiful places on earth. And the tournament is still the crown jewel of the early college basketball season.
And, if you’re the University of Louisville men’s basketball team and you’re packing the baggage of a 3-game losing streak comprised entirely of one-point losses, with the added carry-on containing the disappointment of your beleaguered fan base, there are worse things you can do than establish a buffer zone than skip ahead 7 hours in time zone and 9 hours via charter flight.
One thing that Louisville coach Kenny Payne says his team won’t be taking on the flight to next week's Maui Invitational is a dark cloud. He’s not buying any kind of bad-luck narrative despite the one-point losses.
“I'll just say it,” Payne said on Thursday. “I asked them, ‘Do you feel there’s a black cloud over you?’ To a man. ‘Yes.’ You determine that black cloud, nobody else. Let's get it off of you. You get it off by doing the little things. You get it off by your fight. You get it off by setting a screen. You get it off by getting a rebound. You get it off by instead of trying to dunk an ally oop, you play it off the class and we win by one. You get it off that way. There is no black cloud. If there is you take it off, and we'll do it together.”
The 0-3 start caught the attention of ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption on Wednesday. It was the subject of a story in The Athletic. It’s second only to the difficulty of getting Taylor Swift tickets in the ranking of local social media frustrations.
But it is at the top of Payne’s mind only in this respect – he doesn’t want it to get his players down.
“I can't let them feel like they're failures, if that makes sense,” he said. “They've been through a lot. . . . I don't even care about the record. And I know that sounds strange. Do I believe that we are losers? No. In no shape, form or fashion. Do I believe that we have stuff to learn? Yes, I do. I'm trying to build a culture. And at times, I know you look at it and you say, ‘Well, it doesn't look like it.’ . . . I am in no way discouraged. I'm getting phone calls every day. Are you OK? Are you losing your mind? Not at all. Matter of fact, I feel more encouraged. Because I see kids trying.”
Payne said he thinks it’ll be good for the team to get away together. And he’s not the only one who thinks a change of venue, even if the competition awaiting them is on another level from the teams that already have given them all they wanted.
“We can’t wait to go somewhere else and play,” senior guard El Ellis said. “It’s a really tough field. But honestly, every team in college basketball is a good team. . . . It will just be good for us to get away, bond as a team. Last year, we went to the Bahamas and played very well and bought in as a team. I feel like there’s going to be a turnaround. We just have to keep our heads up.”
Redshirt freshman Mike James said that there is no discouragement in the locker room.
“As a team, we know we’re right there,” he said. “If you look at every single game, one-point game. . . . We all know we’re 3 points away from being 3-0 and it’s a lot of different feelings and questions in this room. So as a team, we know we’re right there. God makes things happen for a reason. I’ve been telling the team, we just stay up, continue to practice every day and work hard, not drop our heads or give up, I think things will turn around for us. And when that happens, it’ll be a good thing.”
In Maui, Louisville will face No. 9 ranked Arkansas, and will contend with a field that includes 5 ranked teams overall.
“I’m excited for the competition that we're going to play against,” Payne said. “Again, I'm going to say this – it’s win or learn. . . . A lot of those teams went to the tournament last year, we're going to face and we're going to see truly what it takes to be a good team. And if we decide to take plays off, be nonchalant, not share the ball, not see the play before it happens, they'll steal balls, we'll turn the ball over, and we'll get beat. We can’t afford as a group to take things for granted. That's offensively and defensively. Don't assume anything, be alert, be in tune to what's going on on the court, know where your teammate is before he gets there. And play that way.”
Louisville will depart for Maui Friday morning. It’ll face Arkansas (3-0) Monday at 5 p.m.
