LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – If you put the isolation camera on Mike Pegues in the first game of his second interim coaching stint at the University of Louisville on Saturday, you saw a coach not afraid to get into the faces of players, and who sweated almost as profusely as one of them.
Pegues blamed himself for throwing a full-court press on Duke in the opening minutes of the Blue Devils' 74-65 win over Louisville in front of a season-high 18,474 fans in the KFC Yum! Center.
Duke attacked the pressure and jumped out to a 24-8 lead. But after that, Louisville played the No. 9-ranked Blue Devils on even terms.
And Louisville fans responded, not only by their attendance, but by their intensity and vocal support.
"I thought it would be a good way to get our guys going defensively and something that we didn't think Duke would expect," Pegues said of the press. "Honestly, it kind of hurt us. It gave them some opportunities and some mismatches. . . I didn't have the fans in mind when we put on the press. But I thought that they might like it. We've got to get better at it, though. You've got to get a lot better at it. And we've got to find a way to generate some deflections and some turnovers and fix it in the half court and not be on the wrong guy."
Even when the game started to turn back in Louisville's direction, Pegues was a man perturbed. No matter what the score, he was angry at what he thought was a lack of toughness in his team.
When scuffles arose on Louisville's end of the court, he was on the court quickly, pulling players aside and quickly working in a lecture on defense or rebounding.
"I didn't think that Duke was necessarily better than us today," Pegues said. "They were tougher than us and that bothers me. Mike (Krzyzewski) is a hell of a coach. He gets every Duke team to be tough. I'm just an interim head coach, but we're going to be tough. They are going to be tougher than that. We gave up 20 offensive rebounds. I'm irate about that. I don't care how tall Mark (Williams) is or what pick Paolo (Banchero) is. We can't give up 20 offensive rebounds. We can't lose every 50-50 ball. We can't lose concentration off the ball. We beat ourselves today. Credit to Duke, but if we win the effort game, which we talked about prior to the game, we win the game."
For Pegues, it has been four crazy days. He found out late Wednesday that he was the new Louisville basketball coach. He gave the team off practice. Instead, the players and coaches sat around and talked. They worked things out. They got things off their chest.
A day later, Pegues and assistant Ross McMains were installing a new offense. You didn't see it Saturday. It's too soon. But Pegues knows what he wants. He wants Dre Davis – who the analytics say is the most effective post scorer on the team – to get the ball in the block. He wants his guards to be consistent, but absent that, he's going to go with the one who has the hottest hand. On Saturday, that was El Ellis, a Durham, N.C. native who finished with a team-best 18 points.
All week, Pegues said, he's been moved by messages of support from Louisville fans, and he was gratified by the turnout on Saturday, even for the several thousand Duke fans.
"That was awesome," he said. "I want to thank everyone personally. I'm so grateful to our fan base, to have everything that they've gone through and to be here today and support our guys. Even when we were down. And we've been down throughout the entire season. Our record is not respectable record for Louisville basketball. We have to win a game for this fan base. We have to win a game for ourselves. But I am so grateful to our fans. I have some friends in town and obviously I didn't expect to be the head coach when they got here. We went out to eat and I'm not used to all of the attention. In fact, I kind of like to stay out of the way. But people come up to me and say, 'Hey, we're with you. We're behind you. We support you.' I mean, so heartfelt. I'm so grateful for that. I'm grateful to the fans for showing up today. I would just beg them to teach them to stay with us and keep supporting these kids. I'll be fine but the kids, they need that, and we need all the support we can get."
