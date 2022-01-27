LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Once again, the University of Louisville will ask Mike Pegues to step into the role of acting head basketball coach. Except this time, he has a little more idea of what to expect.
Filling in for Chris Mack during the coach's 6-game suspension to start the season, Pegues went 5-1 and guided the team to a win in the Baha Mar Bahamas Classic with wins over Maryland and Mississippi State. It was perhaps the team's best stretch of the season.
#CardNation — we’re not giving up on you. Don’t give up on us.See you Saturday!! pic.twitter.com/gP14vW4EDt— Louisville Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) January 27, 2022
Now Pegues, 44, takes over after Mack's negotiated departure from the university, facing a stretch of 10 Atlantic Coast Conference games, nine of which the Cardinals are expected to find themselves as underdogs, according to Ken Pomeroy's basketball website.
Pegues, however, is undaunted. In a video released via social media, he promised fans that this Louisville team does not plan to go away quietly.
"You do not have to worry about this team folding," Pegues said. "This team will not crawl to the finish line. We will fight, we will scrap and we will claw every minute, every day for this fan base that has been so loyal to us over the years."
The fight begins with a tough task – No. 9-ranked Duke visits the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday at noon.
Pegues learned that he would once again be back in charge during a discussion with interim athletic director Josh Heird on Tuesday night. He ran the team's practice session on Wednesday and will meet with the media on Friday. Heird said his contract has been reworked to reflect his status as head coach. Terms have not yet been disclosed.
For now, Pegues' focus remains on his team, and its upcoming game.
"We are a proud university, a proud organization and we have a tradition like no other," Pegues said. "And not only our staff but our players understand that, and we are fully committed to upholding that tradition by finishing strong in going out with a bang."
He ended his video message by urging fans to attend Saturday's game. Attendance had been lagging until last Saturday's game against Notre Dame, in which Russ Smith's No. 2 was retired.
"I want to personally thank you, for all of you all that have been with us," Pegues said to the Louisville fan base. "I encourage you to stay with us, to fill the Yum! On Saturday afternoon against Duke. And as always Go Cards!"
