CRAWFORD | Physical drills reinforced Mack's message of toughness for Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – If you thought all that tough-guy talk from Louisville coach Chris Mack after his team’s loss at Boston College was just posturing, you might want to reconsider.
Mack doubled-down on his sharp opinions in the days leading up to Louisville’s home finale against Notre Dame, telling reporters that he said what he thinks when he said his team was “fragile,” and that he was just being honest.
That’ll get you in trouble, of course. But it also ought to earn you respect. The past few days in Louisville practices, then, were not for the faint of heart. Maybe that’s why Notre Dame coach Mike Brey came away from Louisville’s 75-61 win on Sunday praising Louisville for, among other things, its physicality.
In fact, he said the word twice in his opening statement.
“They’re an NCAA Tournament team,” Brey said. “I thought their physicality in the lane and being a little older than us in some spots won out. . . . I’m impressed with their physicality, and I know maybe they haven’t played as well, but I thought they played very well today. I know they didn’t shoot it well, but they played well. . . . One thing I’m impressed with what Chris has done with his program is he’s stayed old in his first year with the grad transfers. There’s some dudes out there.”
That hasn’t always been Mack’s assessment this season. He knows his guys play hard, and he understands sometimes, especially against the best of the ACC, they’re up against it in the talent department. But he can’t abide being out-toughed.
In the past few days in practice, he underscored that.
“We’ve just been warring it up,” Mack said. “We do some cave man drills to try to bring out that toughness, that fight, and this group hasn’t been used to that. I’m a firm believer that you earn what you get and you get what you earn. If you shot 2-for-22 (from three) you find out a way to get those 20 misses. You figure out a way to limit the other team to one shot. Punch them in the mouth, figuratively, and go get the basketball.”
Whoa. Wait a minute. Time out. We need a little more info on this “cave man” stuff.
“Anything that requires some physical toughness,” Mack said. “It’s not all pretty pick and pop threes. It’s put your boxing gloves on and get in the paint. Figure out a way to get the ball.”
The Cards got the ball against Notre Dame, outrebounding the Fighting Irish 49-30. They actually went and got the ball at Boston College, too, winning the battle of the boards 53-38 in that game. They’ve had three double-digit rebounders in both games.
Jordan Nwora, who has had 23 rebounds the past two games, explains more about these “cave man” drills.
“Yeah, I’ll give you an example,” he said. “The other day we had a rebounding drill it’s called Nick’s rebounding. It’s really two-on-two rebounding, they put a bubble up and the first team to get five offensive rebounds wins the drill. There were 40 or 50 people in there watching practice. There’s a point in the drill, me and (V.J. King) are going at it pretty hard – and a lot of it is fouling, to be honest, but the coaches aren’t going to call it – I got frustrated and threw all the waters down. It gets real physical and you want to win. Everything we do is competitive and they had a lead on us and somebody got an offensive rebound and wound up being back on offense, and a lot of it is just real physical, throwing each other down, whatever it takes to get that rebound. Anything to instill toughness, and the coaches are going to let you play, because their goal is to make us tougher.”
Louisville did some other things to force its offense to be more aggressive. There was a tweak on offense to get Malik Williams going toward the basket that helped Louisville pound inside for 46 points in the paint.
“We tried to position him on the floor in our offense a little differently today to try to take advantage of what he can do, slipping to the rim, get him running on ball screens toward the basket, instead of out from the basket, getting him to offensive rebound from outside in versus inside out. It’s tougher for him because he’s not the bulkiest guy in the world, but he’s a difference maker on the defensive end.”
Regardless, it’s a mentality that Mack continues to try to develop.
“Just emphasize being the aggressor, no matter what aspect of the game it is,” point guard Christen Cunningham said. “Specifically rebounding. A staple of our team is we don’t like to get beat on the boards. We want to make contact first, and drive the defense with our offense back. So we have really physical drills. We compete every practice, every drill.”
And, Mack hopes, just a bit more when the top teams in the ACC roll around again – as they will begin to do in Saturday’s regular-season finale at Virginia.
