LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – You know how this works. You walk into a new place and the first things you notice are things you would change. Chris Mack’s first visit to the University of Louisville basketball practice facility was no different.
Just so happens, when you’re the U of L athletic department and you have friends like Rick and David Kueber, brothers who are top franchise owners in Planet Fitness and the founders of Sun Tan City, you can make some of those changes a reality.
The Kuebers announced Friday that they have committed $3 million toward renovations and improvements at the U of L basketball training facility on Floyd Street, known as the Yum! Center practice facility since its construction 11 years ago.
The building will get a new name – the Planet Fitness-Kueber Center – on Jan. 1, in a naming rights deal approved by the U of L board of trustees on Thursday. As part of the early termination of its deal, Yum! Brands will give $625,000 to the university.
The deal began during a lunch Mack had with the Kueber brothers.
“I asked Chris what are your biggest challenges and needs?” Rick Kueber said. “He mentioned some changes that needed to be made here. I came a week later with (Louisville associate athletics director for development) Michael Dudas, and Chris was ready. He had more than 20 photos of facilities with best-in-class facilities, and he was able to share his vision with us. Hopefully this gift will give him the opportunity to fulfill his vision, and hopefully help Jeff (Walz) and the women’s program and the lacrosse program as well.”
Some of the changes are just cosmetic – updates to graphics and other elements. Others are more substantial. A request for proposals has been issued for firms looking for the job of remaking the two-story weight facility, perhaps finding a way to include all of the training space on a single floor.
That’s the most significant change. At the moment, Mack said, a single coach can’t oversee simultaneous cardio and weight training because the two are on different floors.
“We’re not aiming to have the best facility in the country,” Mack said. “We’re not trying to be Texas with $10,000 lockers. We’re not trying to do anything that’s lavish or out of this world. But you want to make a good first impression on the kids you’re recruiting. I don’t think it’s a deciding factor, but it is a first impression. And quite honestly when you do walk in here, there are certain aspects to the men’s side that are dated. . . . We don’t have to be the best of the best, but we can’t be inadequate.”
Then again, the artwork and interior design in such important recruiting spaces isn’t unimportant.
“There were some wall graphics that we had to replace that had, you know, the old coaches’ shot on there,” Mack said. “And I’d like the kids we’re recruiting to know that I have a little ownership here and I’m not just renting.”
After the laughter died down, Mack added, “There’s a lot more of a modern look that we can have. We have some antique posters we have with dedicated lighting that make you feel like you’re in a 1985 movie theater. It’s time to change. I don’t think it’s anything that any universities that we’re competing against aren’t in the same ballpark with. I’m just appreciative of the (Kueber brothers) generosity. You’re talking about anything from the look of the practice floor to the look inside the practice gym. You’re talking about our players’ locker room, which is very small. You’re talking about the coaching offices. There’s a Dunkin’ Donuts coffee stain – my fault, nobody else’s – right in front of the door.”
Tyra said this isn’t the last announcement of this kind. He expects a couple of others in the near future, as new partnerships with the athletic department blossom and begin to come online.
The Kuebers, however, aren’t new to backing Louisville athletics. This gift brings the total they’ve given to Louisville athletics to $9 million over the past decade.
“Rick and David and their families have been gracious to let us move forward with this 10-year agreement,” Tyra said. “It enables us to refresh and bring some life back into this facility.”
