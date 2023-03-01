LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The clear shot from a column-writing standpoint is to go ahead and unload on John Calipari and his No. 23-ranked Kentucky men’s basketball team, who fell to Vanderbilt 68-66 on Senior Night in Rupp Arena on Wednesday.
The skip pass came right to me, the defense can’t close, I just need to gather and fire.
And let’s be honest, it was a bad loss on Wednesday. Kentucky had won 14 straight against Vanderbilt, whose coach, Jerry Stackhouse, had never beaten the Wildcats. It was Vanderbilt’s third win in Rupp Arena in 45 tries. It was a team Kentucky had beaten by 16 at the end of January.
But folks, the open shot isn’t always the right shot. The fact is, Kentucky lost point guard Cason Wallace just after halftime – and was already playing without point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who had a surgical procedure – on Senior Day – and wasn’t in the building, represented by the coach’s wife, Ellen, in the pregame senior ceremony.
She, unfortunately, wasn’t able to play point. Kentucky went down 11 right after Wallace went down. Playing with a patched-together offense, Kentucky did manage to come back. Even after Jordan Wright drove into the lane and hit a fadeaway jumper to go up two with just under 3 seconds left, Kentucky had a chance.
Calipari called timeout, drew up a play, and Antonio Reeves got a great look from the right wing at the buzzer. But he wasn’t even close.
And I know, Vanderbilt was just 16-13 coming into the game, but it also had won 7 of 8 coming into the game, including a win over Tennessee, and if you do that in this season’s SEC, you’re playing good basketball.
So that’s it. Fairness dictates that playing without a point guard against a team playing well means cutting a team some slack. So I’ll cut some. But not a ton.
Forget, for a moment, the injuries. A Kentucky team that had rebuilt its season momentum, that had climbed back into the Top 25, that was beginning to look as if it had figured a few things out, should have no problem with Vanderbilt, even without a point guard.
But what should be painfully obvious at this point was again on display Wednesday: This is not one of those Kentucky teams.
It just isn’t. With a full complement of players, it could have been. But now, with the prospect of playing without Wheeler and Wallace in question for Saturday’s regular-season finale at Arkansas, Kentucky is more questions than answers.
The Wildcats are in a must-win situation at Arkansas. If they win, they go to the SEC Tournament as the No. 3 seed, slated for a 9:30 p.m. Eastern start on Friday night. If they lose, they get tossed into a stew of scenarios, including the possibility of playing on Thursday.
“We never never gave up, just kept fighting,” Calipari said. “Now, when you shoot the way we shot today, you're going to lose a lot of games. We got open shots. A lot of misses. We missed some free throws down the stretch that could have done some things. . . . If you go back and look, there were some open shots and were 3-for-19 from three, and how many of them were open? I mean, they weren't contested. We're taking them. We took what they gave us. So, they're not machines are not robots. They're not going to make shots every night. You want to win anyway and we almost did.”
Kentucky made 7 of 10 layups and dunks. But after 3 of 19 three-point shooting, but was only 9 of 30 on a good many quality mid-range looks.
Oscar Tshiebwe led Kentucky with 21 points and 20 rebounds. But the Wildcats were outscored 32-18 in the paint and 38-28 off the bench. Vanderbilt made 8 of 24 three-pointers to help offset Kentucky’s 22-10 edge in second-chance points.
Vanderbilt was led by Wright, who made all four 3-point attempts and 8 of 12 overall for a season-high 23-points.
Kentucky was projected as a No. 6 seed entering Wednesday’s game. That likely now is shot, and the Wildcats will be looking to climb back from an NCAA Tournament standpoint at Arkansas.
Calipari said Kentucky is “in good shape” for the NCAA Tournament. But depending on the point guard health situation moving forward, that could be debatable otherwise.
