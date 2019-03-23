CRAWFORD | Post defense again a key in Louisville women's NCAA matchup with Michigan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It’s no secret to anyone, certainly not to Louisville’s coaches or players or opponents, that if it wants to return to the Final Four, it is going to have to solve the problem of interior defense in a pretty big way.
The teams to beat the top-seeded and No. 5-ranked Cardinals this season – Notre Dame twice and Miami once – have done it with dominant post performances.
So Sunday’s second-round NCAA Tournament challenge against No. 8 seed Michigan will be instructive. If Louisville can deal with the Wolverines in the post, it’ll be a sign of progress. If they can’t, it’ll be a red flag. Tipoff is at noon in the KFC Yum! Center.
Michigan is led by 6-5 senior Hallie Thome, a first-team All-Big Ten performer who is only nine points away from being the program’s all-time leading scorer, and they bring 6-2 Big Ten Freshman of the Year Naz Hillmon off the bench. Hillmon averages 13.3 points and nearly seven rebounds per game; Thome is at 12.1 points and 6 rebounds per game.
The Wolverines have been on a roll, winning 11 of their past 13 games, and they blew past Kansas State in an 8-9 game in a 30-point rout. Their coach, Kim Barnes Arico, said she’s heard Walz talking about post defense, and hopes her team will test that.
“I think we definitely need to take advantage of that,” she said Saturday. “That was kind of a theme of ours yesterday. We have a tremendous post – tremendous post play – and we have four that complement each other well, and it’s a diverse group. I think we can hit teams from all different angles. . . . We need to make sure we are getting our post touches and we need to make sure that our posts are trying to get some second-chance opportunities.”
Walz hopes he can counter with quickness and ball pressure, be creative on double teams and perhaps on switching defenses. Louisville has beaten a lot of bigger teams this season, and it has done it with some of the best team defense in the nation. But it has to be a team effort. It can’t be, as he warned his team before it took on Notre Dame, “five one-on-one games.”
“It’s going to be difficult,” he said. “They have tremendous interior play – but then they have got guards who can score too. They aren’t just one player. I’m really impressed with their depth. I think everybody on the team knows their role, and then you take pride in doing it. We’re going to have to do multiple things. It’s not going to be one thing – which it’s been like that all year. We’re not always the biggest team in the post so we have to mix some things up, throw some different looks at kids, and then make sure we are on point with knowing the scouting report.”
The teams met a year ago in the Preseason WNIT, a game in which Michigan managed only 12 second-half points. Walz said he’s not expecting a repeat of that.
He’s encouraged that Sam Fuehring is playing well. The senior went 9-for-9 from the field in Saturday’s tournament-opening win over Robert Morris, and hopes she will be playing the best basketball of her career in the postseason.
“I feel like I’m a tournament player,” Fuehring said. “I don’t know why, honestly. I just always play well in tournaments.”
Said Walz: “I hope she understands the urgency. You know, I told them today, we watched -- we talked a little bit about the Tom Izzo press conference and about ‘my bad.’ You can't have ‘my bads’ at this time of the year and he's exactly right. ‘My bads’ are what finishes your season. I really think Sam understands that. She's out there, I thought she was very efficient in the game yesterday, and that's what we're going to need from her tomorrow. She's going to have a tough job with their post players, trying to make sure she keeps them off the glass. She's by far our best defensive rebounder on the team and we're going to need her to do a great job of defensive rebounding.”
Louisville expects to have senior point guard Arica Carter available to play. They’ll also look to play up-tempo, and hope for a big game from Naismith trophy finalist Asia Durr.
“They are a team loaded with talent and Durr obviously leads the way,” Arico said. “Really a special, special player, but they have a lot of special players in their program. . . . Jeff is a really good coach and they are a really good program, and that’s what we’re aspiring to be, and we talked about it a lot this week how to build and get there, and we want our kids to have the opportunity to see tomorrow, test ourselves against the best and if we come out on the winning end, OK, and if we don’t, now we know that between tomorrow and next year, these are the things we need to do to be a better team and a top seed in the country.”
