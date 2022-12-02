LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It took 70 minutes for the No. 2-seeded University of Louisville women’s volleyball team to win its first-round match against Samford in a sold-out L&N Federal Credit Union Arena on campus Friday night, which is less time than it took me to write this story and edit these pictures.
Not going to lie, that kind of ticks me off. Don’t tell me, the Cardinals, who improved to 27-2, could probably write this faster – and better.
Certainly, they wrote a sparkling first chapter of their 2022 NCAA Tournament. One year after an unbeaten run to the Final Four, a Louisville team with a great many of the same pieces – and a few key additions – is back for another shot, older and wiser, and a bit less burdened by the perfection they carried into the postseason a year ago.
They took the first set 25-9, then polished off the SoCon champion Bulldogs 25-13 and 25-12 to earn a 6 p.m. second-round matchup against Purdue. Should they win, they would host next week’s regional in the KFC Yum! Center.
“I'm really proud of how we came out tonight,” Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly said. “I feel like when you come into tournament play, there can be nerves and a lot of distractions. But we were really focused and played very clean from point one. And I was just really proud of our effort tonight. We've been prepping. Samford, any team any team at this moment believes they can win, and they had some great wins at the end of their season. So we were prepared for them to really battle. I'm just proud of how we came out and kind of took that fight away right away.”
Aiko Jones led Louisville with 11 kills. Raquel Lazaro had 28 assists. And the Cardinals buried Samford with 44 kills in 74 attempts, while recording 41 digs, 10 of them from libero Elena Scott.
Jones said that as much momentum as the program carried into NCAA Tournament play a year ago, she feels the team is better prepared this season, perhaps because it lost twice before the tournament, and isn’t carrying the added weight of being unbeaten.
“It's definitely different. In many ways,” Jones said. “I mean, this group is different. A lot of us were here last year, but our dynamic is different ever so slightly. We have different leaders and we vibe differently, but in the same way. And I would argue that we're better prepared this year, because we know how it feels to win and to lose coming into the tournament. And I think we didn't have that last year. It was always in the back of my mind, like, ‘We haven't lost yet. This is kind of scary.’ But this year, we know what it feels like to lose. And we hate that feeling. And I think we're even better prepared to not let that happen again.”
Busboom Kelly was able to work 13 players into the game, and that’s depth the Cardinals likely will need if they hope to make a deep run.
She said before the tournament that her team is on an upswing, and still has room for improvement, even though it was selected as the NCAA’s No. 2 overall seed.
Phekran Kong, a 6-3 middle hitter, said she feels the team has yet to reach its peak.
“From preseason up till now, every single day, we've been getting just one percent better,” she said. “We've had issues like with (Anna) DeBeer, when she went out, we lost Lazaro for one game, I mean, with us middles rotating around and whatnot. So just being able to adjust to those changes made us better. I would say as the season kept going on, we kept getting stronger. And as the opponents keep getting harder, I feel like our game will still only go up from there.”
Added Jones: “Our best is yet to come.”
Louisville will face a Purdue team that it swept in L&N Arena on Sept. 9.
“Purdue is really good,” Busboom Kelly said. “So, I was hoping we played crisp tonight, otherwise, I'd be a little more nervous. I'm already plenty nervous for tomorrow, but we can't ask for much more. . . . I think it's nice that we're familiar (with Purdue). We've actually played them every year for the past four years. So we're very familiar with their roster and their style of play. But that also adds a little bit of pressure and a little rivalry that wouldn't be there with another opponent.”
