LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At the beginning of the season, Immanuel Quickley was likely a ways down the list of potential go-to players for the University of Kentucky basketball team.
He was on the list. Don't get me wrong. But it's tough to imagine anyone seeing the kind of emergence Quickley has made over the Southeastern Conference season, from third guard to likely league player of the year.
He did more than score 30 points for Kentucky in its 69-60 win at Texas A&M Tuesday night, the Wildcats' seventh straight. He didn't just score points -- he scored the most important points. He scored the points that ended Texas A&M's second-half attempts at a comeback.
He was there with the big threes (8 of 12 from beyond the arc), the big free-throws and the kind of pressure performance that gives confidence to his teammates even in tough situations.
"I was scared to death of this game," Kentucky coach John Calipari said. "This was a trap game and I knew it. ... Every game we've played in this league has been five, six, seven points, every game. The one thing we have if we have three point guards on the floor at one time, you have a chance if your big guys will go. And E.J. (Montgomery) was outstanding. The best I've seen him play in a long game."
Kentucky doesn't need Montgomery to score to be successful. It needs him to rebound and defend and pass the ball well. Tuesday night, he had 8 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists, and was outstanding on the defensive end.
The teams opened on a torrid pace. Kentucky led 19-14 at the first media timeout. Texas A&M made its first four three-pointers. Quickley answered with a trio of early threes.
"I don't know what you want me to say (about Quickley), he made shots," Calipari said.
Told he hasn't had many players score 30, Calipari said, "I've had a lot of good players. Not to many guys get all the shots. But you shoot 19 and get 30? Ooooh.
"Here's what I liked. When he walked in the locker room, all of them went crazy. Because he did TV after and came in late. I told our guys, 'You're not on too many teams when everybody is that happy with the guy who scores 30.' ... They're becoming empowered. But a long way to go."
Tyrese Maxey had 13 points for Kentucky, and Ashton Hagans had 11. Because of Quickley's perimeter scoring, the Wildcats didn't need a ton of paint points, scoring only 20 — but they allowed only 18.
The Wildcats also outscored Texas A&M 14-0 on the break.
Kentucky led by 14 midway through the second half, but Texas A&M regrouped and pulled back within seven — but a pair of jumpers by Quickley kept the Wildcats in control.
Kentucky isn't blowing away SEC competition. But it is pulling away in the standings. Calipari wasn't ready to talk NCAA Tournament seeding after Tuesday's win.
"I saw they still have us as a No. 4 and trending the other way," he said. "So somebody must still think we stink."
Kentucky returns home Saturday to face Auburn at 3:45 p.m.
