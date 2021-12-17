LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been an active day for Racing Louisville FC executive VP for development James O'Connor.
On Friday, in advance of the National Women's Soccer league draft, he executed a trio of trades that wound up with US Women's National Team standout Jess McDonald coming to Louisville from the North Carolina Courage.
It began with trading forward Savannah McCaskill to Angel City FC. In return, the Los Angeles expansion club sent its No. 6 overall draft pick to Louisville, which Racing then traded to North Carolina. In addition, Racing got $25,000 in allocation money from Angel City.
In an unrelated trade, Louisville traded defender Julia Ashley to the Houston Dash in exchange for a second-round pick.
In McDonald, Racing gets a high-profile standout with international experience and an inspiring life story, some of which she told in the documentary "LFG," which illustrated her challenges of being a single mother in professional sports.
“We are thrilled to have Jess join us in Louisville," O'Connor said. "She is an outstanding person, and her record of scoring goals and achieving at the highest level is something that will help our team. Jess brings with her a wealth of experience at the very highest level as well as an incredible mentality to our team.”
McDonald has been with the Courage franchise for six seasons, dating back to its days in New York. Racing will be her seventh NWSL franchise. A 33-year-old Phoenix native, she reached the US Women's National Team in 2018 and scored a game-winning goal in her first appearance. She played on the 2019 World Cup championship team.
She comes to Louisville with her son, Jeremiah.
"My son and I are very excited for this new adventure in Louisville," McDonald said. "I will give this program my best and hope to make the biggest impact I possibly can on and off the field. Thanks for taking a chance on me, Louisville."
McCaskill, meanwhile, departs after appearing in 23 of Racing’s 24 games and leading the club in minutes during its inaugural season. While playing deeper in the midfield than in her past years, she tallied 2 goals and 3 assists while serving as the team’s vice captain.
“I want to place on record my thanks to Sav for her commitment and play last year,” O’Connor said. “We are sad to see her leave but feel this is a great opportunity for her. I wish Sav the very best of luck for next year and beyond.”
