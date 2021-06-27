CRAWFORD | Racing Louisville has a moment in win at Chicago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – If you want to understand a band, you’d better get to know its first album. Studying a writer? Better read the first novel. First pieces are important. They’re usually the product of a great deal of thought, planning and inspiration.
The first players signed by Racing Louisville FC were Savannah McCaskill and Yuki Nagasato, after being dealt to Louisville by the Chicago Red Stars in exchange for protection in the 2020 NWSL expansion draft.
Louisville manager Christy Holly took them for a reason. He saw successful, high-character players he could not only build a team around, but a franchise, and a culture. That was less than eight months ago.
So when those two players led Racing Louisville onto a stormy, soggy pitch in Chicago and proceeded each to score a goal in a 3-0 victory that is the first road win in franchise history, well, queue up the inspirational music.
Nagasato’s goal, her first for Racing, came in the 56th minute when a McCaskill free kick wasn’t cleared. She tapped in to put Louisville up 2-0, then six minutes later McCaskill herself got into the book on a one-touch finish off a cross from Lauren Milliet.
“It’s yeah, very, very special,” Holly said. “I’ve spoken quite a bit about how important they are to us as a team, and to us as a club, and the values that they stand for. But to see them get the reward on the field is very rewarding for everbody to see that. We love coming up here we’ve got good relationships with the coaching staff and we know all the players. It’s a good rivalry we have, but on a personal level for Sav and Yuki it’s something we’re excited about and very proud of them for.”
Racing Louisville had a moment in Chicago Saturday night. And for this team that still has the new-franchise label, it figures to reverberate for a while. Certainly, longer than its win over Houston last Sunday, when the club had to plunge right back into midweek preparations for a game against North Carolina.
“It’s interesting for us, because after the Houston game we didn’t get to really enjoy the win,” Holly said. “And I don’t mean go out on the town and celebrate. I just mean to feel the aura of a team having success. Instead it was right into the North Carolina game. So I want them to be able to enjoy their hard work and show up to practice and feel that good five of a team that’s having success from hard work – not get comfortable, but feel the results of their hard work.”
Racing once again got a spark from Ebony Salmon, in just her second game with the club after coming from Bristol City FC. She flicked in a strike in the 38th minute to draw first blood.
“She’s come in, she’s a lovely kid, she’s gone nuts with everything,” Holly said. “She likes to have a laugh and is building bonds with the players on the field. She trusts them and the hope is that it’s only going to get better.”
For the first time, really, Racing went into an opening kickoff with something resembling the latest edition of its evolving roster – though there are some injuries. With CeCe Kizer moved over and Salmon in front of goal, plus Gemma Bonner in the back working herself in.
The Louisville defense has been pretty strong all season, and again pitched a shutout in a city known for two baseball teams. It taxed goalkeeper Michelle Betos a bit less on Saturday, allowing only three shots on goal, which represents progress in the back as well as up front.
At this point in the season, Racing is 3-1-3 and, if the NWSL playoffs were today, the club would be in them. There’s a long way to go, however, not just for the season, but for this steadily improving team. McCaskill says she thought Saturday was as good as she has seen yet from this team start to finish.
“I think that was the first time that we really put together a 90 minutes," McCaskill said. "I think we did a really good job of controlling when we needed to keep the ball and when we needed to clear our lines and get up and get compact as a team. Obviously we’re not going to have possession all 90 minutes, but I think we did a good job of managing when we weren’t in control of the game and making sure we cleared our lines and didn’t concede from those 10-15 minutes in a game. So overall I think that’s the best complete team performance we’ve put together so far.”
Of course, they can’t get ahead of themselves. But a taste of success here and there can fuel the long hours the team has ahead of it.
“Internally, we have a lot of quiet confidence,” Holly said. “We’re under no illusions, there’s some major work to be done and we have some long nights ahead. There’s going to be good nights and there’s going to be rough nights. But we want to make everything competitive. Wins should always be a byproduct of our development as a team. So for them to take six out of nine (points available in the past week), quite frankly it’s brilliant. We were just in there with the best team last year and one of the better teams this year, and Chicago had three World Cup winners in their starting lineup. My God, it’s a great thing for these players to be able to do that. With Nealy Martin starting on a clean sheet when 3-4 months ago she was a walk-on trialist. There’s a lot of growth going on, and there’s a lot more growth needed. We just want to keep our eyes focused on continuing to get better.”
