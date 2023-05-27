LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – When Racing Louisville FC takes the Lynn Family Stadium pitch on Saturday night against North Carolina, it will be a first for the fledgling NWSL franchise.
It will be kicking off with a 3-game winning streak. After highly anticipated offseason moves, some near misses in the early season, and 2 seasons of starts and stops, Racing Louisville appears to have found its legs.
The club is hoping for a robust crowd for Saturday’s 8 p.m. kickoff. General manager Ryan Dell emphasized that with a letter to supporters of the club this week.
“People often ask me, ‘How can we help support the players?’ Come to their games,” he wrote. “In short, the more fans we have at Lynn Family Stadium, the more the players feel supported. Creating the best home-field advantage in the National Women’s Soccer League will directly impact and enhance their play on the field. Our players feel confident and inspired when they hear the drums, chants and cheers for 90 minutes. This starts on Saturday night.”
A number of factors have played into the team’s recent success, not the least of which is a large corps of talented newcomers starting to gel on the pitch as much as they have come together off it.
The team is beginning to build a defensive identity. Katie Lund has always been a star in goal, and the addition of Abby Erceg and Carson Pickett via trade has added experience, leadership and stability to the back line.
Racing Louisville ranks in the top half of the NWSL in goals against and has built a positive goal differential behind the outstanding play of Savannah DeMelo (who has had a hand -- foot -- in 8 goals in her past 5 appearances), Jaelin Howell and others.
“I think it's just a collective unit from the front to the back,” Lund said of the defensive effort. “We do play at a high press, and if we do get broken, it's everyone's job to get back and put their body on the line to block shots, and I definitely think that's been factor. . . . I think the back line has been solid all year. We came together early in the preseason with the addition of Carson and Abby. They’ve been fantastic. I think Abby's leadership and the way she sees things out on the field are so different than what we've had in the past. I think she helps everyone out. Julia (Lester), Lauren (Milliet) has been playing amazing. That's not even her natural position. I think they're just giving their all working together and making my job easier.”
Erceg and Pickett may have a bit of added motivation Saturday night, playing against the team that traded them to Louisville.
“It is,” defender Paige Monaghan said. “I mean, I know. For me, as well, I've been traded for, so you do have past experiences with teams. But I think for them, they're just super excited to represent Louisville, just taking the challenge.”
Mainly, the players are excited to see their efforts begin to pay off in the won-lost record, and in the league standings. They sit one point behind North Carolina in the NWSL table coming into Saturday’s game, and are hoping to take another step up on the rung.
They’re seeing more consistency over 90 minutes, rather than good halves, or good stretches, and Monaghan said that has been a key.
“Early in the year, we had moments,” she said. “But it was, how can we not just have moments of great play, how can we have this for 90 minutes?’ I think it happens over time. But finally, I think we have done that. But we also know that we can't settle for that. We need to keep growing.”
Another chance to show growth comes Saturday at 8. The club is hoping the community responds to support the club. For all that has happened in the franchise, the players themselves have bought into Louisville’s community, and the way the club treats them.
“The girls love the city, and they aren’t even from here besides Emina (Ekic),” Monaghan said. “And I think that's one thing that's super special, is to just feel valued and supported because we would do anything for the city and I think that we're doing now out on the field but also in the city itself. So, it would mean a lot to have some people there, and thank you to the fans who are there.”
