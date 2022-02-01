LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The bulk of Racing Louisville Football Club's second NWSL team reported for preseason training camp Tuesday, with some highly anticipated new additions and more competition for the few remaining roster spots than the club saw a year ago.
The club welcomed 28 players into camp, between players returning from last season, new acquisitions via trade or the draft, and a handful of non-roster invitees.
“I’m super excited to get on the pitch with our players,” first-year head coach Kim Björkegren said. “It’s been three or four months since I’ve been able to run a training session, and I know it’s been about the same for the team to participate in one. We’ll all be figuring things out again with one another and really use the first week to acclimate.
“We have an interesting squad, and the offseason additions speak for themselves in terms of quality. We’ll also have some young players in camp to show what they’ve got. There feels like a lot of energy around the team — both coaches and players — and I can’t wait to get started.”
Of the 28 players in camp, 17 have signed contracts.
Among the newcomers to watch are Jess McDonald, who has a World Cup victory and significant USWNT achievements to her credit. And two-time college player of the year Jaelin Howell, a midfielder from Florida State taken with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft. She recently was called up to train with the women's national team, along with Racing defender Emily Fox.
Others from Howell’s draft class — midfielder Savannah DeMelo (Southern California), defender Charmé Morgan (Oklahoma State), goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer (Wisconsin), forward Jenna Menta (Wake Forest) and defender Sydney Cummings (Georgetown) — have all reported to Louisville for camp.
Playing rights to forward Parker Goins (Arkansas), defender Emily Smith (California) and midfielder Taylor Malham (Arkansas) were picked up through last year’s draft processes. They are all classified as non-roster invitees but come with high hopes of a spot on the roster.
Racing has also invited in goalkeepers Hillary Beall (Michigan) and Gabby Kouzelos (Louisville) along with midfielder Sadie Sider-Echenberg from Canada’s University of Ottawa.
Björkegren continues to finalize his coaching staff. The team will put together a preseason schedule to include NCAA Division I programs in the region. Play in the NWSL's Challenge Cup begins on May 19, with the regular season beginning in May.
The NWSL adds expansion teams Angel City FC and San Diego Wave this season. The schedule will feature 22 games, with Racing Louisville to face each team in the league twice, once at home and once on the road. Six teams Six teams will qualify for the playoffs with the NWSL Championship played the weekend of Oct. 28-30.
2022 Racing Louisville FC Roster
GOALKEEPERS (4): Kaite Lund. 2022 Draft pick: Jordyn Bloomer. Non-roster invitees: Hillary Beall, Jordyn Gabby Kouzelos.
DEFENDERS (8): Returning: Gemma Bonner, Emily Fox, Nealy Martin, Addisyn Merrick, Erin Simon. 2022 Draft picks: Sydney Cummings, Charmé Morgan. Non-roster invitee: Emily Smith.
MIDFIELDERS (7): Returning: Lauren Milliet, Freja Olofsson, Taylor Otto. 2022 Draft picks: Savannah DeMelo, Jaelin Howell. Non-roster invitees: Taylor Malham, Sadie Sider-Echenberg.
FORWARDS (9): Kirsten Davis, Emina Ekic, Cece Kizer, Cheyna Matthews (not yet reported), Jess McDonald (via trade from Charlotte), Nadia Nadim (not yet reported), Ebony Salmon. 2022 Draft pick: Jenna Menta. Non-roster invitee: Parker Goins.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.