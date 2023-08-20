LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It was the kind of game you just have to win. Racing Louisville FC coach Kim Björkegren had called Saturday’s game against Angel City FC a “must win” in pregame interviews.
The crowd at Lynn Family Stadium was the largest in franchise history, 10,214. Racing’s roster was creeping back toward completion with the return of four players from World Cup competition.
But none of that could keep the home team from falling behind 1-0 early in the second half and having to be content with a 1-1 draw that did them scant good in their tight pursuit of an NWSL playoff spot.
A sluggish first half was the culprit. Though disappointing, it’s also not unexpected from teams working international players back into the rotation.
“Yeah, I'm a little bit disappointed especially with the first half, but I also think it's kind of normal coming when you have a lot of players that have been away for a while, some of them haven't played that much for a couple of weeks,” Björkegren said. “I think it's normal they don't really connect like normal. Of course, you try in 2-3 trainings that we had to connect them again, like back to basics. But again, I respect it's a normal thing. I will say I also felt we were a little bit unlucky the first half. We had three situations when we are down to 10 because of smaller injuries, and even if they are just out for one or two minutes, something like that, we still gave away momentum every time when we're on the way into the game. So I felt the first half wasn't the best. I think the second we changed some details in how we wanted to play and I think the second half was much better. I think the players that came in really helped us, especially Maddie, I will say, had a great assist on the goal.”
“Maddie” is Maddie Pokorny, a Saint Louis University standout who got her chance while several teammates were gone to the World Cup. She signed a replacement player contract, but is well on her way to finding a place in Louisville, and signed a contract through the end of the season last week.
She made a noticeable difference in the game with several impressive runs up the left side of the field, including one that helped net the equalizer off the foot of Kirsten Davis in the box.
Paige Monaghan hit the post in first-half stoppage time, just missing on what would have been the go-ahead goal before the half. Savannah DeMelo nearly curled one past Angel City keeper Didi Haračić early in the second.
“I'm very disappointed,” Racing forward Nadia Nadim said. “You know, I think we were well prepared. But I feel like the first half we were really like applying the pressure we wanted to, I felt they were so long between the lines, and they had a lot of time on the ball. I think there was moments where we connected well, and when we switched the ball from side to side, we looked dangerous, but we just didn't do it enough. And of course, losing always sucks, but, you know, the positive of this game is that, you know, we got to go back, and then there was moments that look really good.”
The crowd was a factor, according to Racing players.
“I think the fan base here is huge,” Pokorny said. “And getting this record breaking-attendance is everything. You know, it's tough to be out there sometimes. But with the adrenaline of the crowd, it takes you further than ever. So I think the energy that the crowd was giving us allowed us to score that goal and try to find the back then out again. But luckily, we found we found at least one.”
Racing Louisville returns to action on Sunday at Gotham FC.
