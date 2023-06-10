LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A slew of young kids showed up Friday night in Lynn Family Stadium to watch San Diego Wave star Alex Morgan, but were disappointed when the US National Team standout and NWSL co-leading scorer sat out the game against Racing Louisville FC.
What fans did see, however, were a pair of stingy defenses with talented goalkeepers. The result was a 0-0 draw, the point from which propels San Diego into first place in the NWSL standings, at least until Portland plays this weekend.
Racing moves to within 3 points of a playoff spot with its point, though it failed to score for the first time since March 6, a string of 6 straight matches with at least one goal.
In all, however, the club can feel good about standing toe-to-toe with the league leaders (albeit without a top player), and becoming just the second club to hold the Wave scoreless this season (Portland has done it twice).
At the same time, the home team is hoping for more. As pointed out by Bekki Morgan of The Equalizer, through 11 games last season Racing had 11 points. Through 11 this year it has 12. With a crowd of 6,753 in the stands, a draw is respectable, but also an opportunity lost.
“I thought the game went well, obviously, with the result, we're happy anytime we can get a point against these top 2, 3 teams we're really happy,” said center back Abby Erceg, who led the team with 3 clearances and a pair of interceptions. “I thought defensively we had a really, really strong game. . . Attacking-wise, I thought were a little bit slower today. We didn't have the same danger feeling to us that we usually have. So that was a little bit disappointing. But really, really happy with the defensive side of things.”
Racing goalkeeper Katie Lund recorded her fourth shutout of the season behind that stout defense, but contributed four saves of her own when tested by the Wave.
After the game, she had to speak over young fans chanting her name in a considerably large autograph line. That generally means you’re doing something right, and Lund has been. Her 41 saves led the NWSL entering Friday’s game.
“I thought it was a really hard-fought battle tonight,” Lund said. “You know, I think we're going into every game hoping we win. And I think this is one we really wanted to win, but we’ve got to be satisfied with this point. They're a great team defensively and we knew it was going to be hard to break them down. I just want to give credit to the team. They worked their tails off. We ran a lot tonight, we blocked shots, and we made it hard for them as well.”
Racing tweaked its press out of respect for Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, whose ability to kick the ball deep can turn the pitch around in a hurry.
“I think the game was more or less exactly how I was thinking,” Racing coach Kim Björkegren said. “They are a really organized, good defense, difficult to create goal chances against them. But I think for us, we’re doing a good job on defense, so there are not so many goal chances for us, but not for them either. So, maybe it's a fair result. We had our momentum. We had our chances.”
Racing will get more chances Wednesday night, when it faces Houston in an NWSL Challenge Cup game at 8 p.m. in Lynn Family Stadium.
