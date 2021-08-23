LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Women's National Team member Christen Press will (no surprise here) not play for Racing Louisville FC, but the club will benefit from drafting her in last season's National Women's Soccer League expansion draft.
Racing Louisville has agreed to trade the NWSL playing rights to Press to expansion Angel City FC in exchange for Angel City's first-round pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft and $75,000 in allocation money, plus roster protection from Angel City in the 2021 expansion draft.
Racing now will be exposed to selection only by the NWSL's other incoming franchise, San Diego, in the Dec. 16 expansion draft. The allocation funds can be used to pay contracts above the league's maximum. The 2022 draft pick will be either the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick.
“We are pleased to secure a deal where we get a top first-round draft pick, receive a significant allocation mount and, importantly, protect our squad,” said James O’Connor, Racing’s executive vice president of development. “On top of all that it is also nice that Christen gets to come back to the league and play for a new team at home in Los Angeles. We wish her the very best of luck at Angel City.”
Last year’s No. 1 pick, defender Emily Fox, went to Racing Louisville, where the U.S. Women’s National Team prospect has already worked her way into May’s Team of the Month. Forward Trinity Rodman went No. 2 to the Washington Spirit and has tallied four goals and three assists as a rookie.
The 32-year-old Press played last season for Manchester United but did not renew her contract at the end of the 2020-21 Women's Super League Season. She played for the bronze medal winning U.S. team in the Tokyo Olympics.
"We are delighted to secure an agreement with Angel City that provides us with many vital assets that allow us to continue to build our team as we look to the future," Racing head coach Christy Holly said. "Additionally, we are delighted to see Christen getting back in the league and wish her continued success."
Last week, Racing Louisville won the inaugural Women’s Cup, and this week picks up with its effort to become the first NWSL expansion team ever to make the playoffs. It travel to Kansas City on Wednesday and Houston on Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.