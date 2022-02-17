LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – I never would've thought, back when I took over the University of Louisville sports beat at the newspaper 22 years ago, that we'd reach a time when a women's basketball loss seemed almost like a foreign concept.
My first three years on the job, Louisville women's basketball lost 37 games. I have to go back 7 years to count up that many losses now. Next month will mark the program's fifth anniversary of not leaving the Associated Press Top 10. Right now, they've lost only 18 games going back the past five years, including one Thursday night, a 66-65 setback at No. 23 North Carolina.
So, there hasn't been much need to write game stories like this one.
Louisville went to Chapel Hill Thursday night carrying an eight-game winning streak, a No. 3 national ranking and plenty of momentum.
They will leave the Dean Smith Center looking to bounce back, after the No. 24-ranked Tar Heels out-toughed them in the second half to beat Louisville for the first time in nine tries in ACC play.
The loss, to a team ranked No. 5 in the NCAA's NET rankings, isn't a crippling blow for Louisville, which still holds second place in the ACC at 13-2, 22-3 overall, but it did illustrate a point that Cardinals' coach Jeff Walz has made to his team.
"I've said it all along to our kids," Walz said. "We've got a good enough team to get to the Final Four. There's no question. But we also have a team that could lose in the second round. Because when you get to the second round, you're playing somebody in the middle of a Power 5 conference, somebody who's good. You know, when we're dialed in and focused, we're really, really good. But if we're not, this is what you're going to get, where it's going to be a drag-out, knock-down, down-to-the-wire game. And unfortunately, today we weren't as dialed in to the scouting report as we normally are. And, you know, we've just got to address that and get back to work."
It's not that Louisville played badly. There were a handful of unforced turnovers and some shots that were close but didn't fall. There were a few defensive breakdowns. The biggest problem was that North Carolina outrebounded the Cardinals 42-32 and had a 9-3 edge in second-chance points, which doesn't sound so big, but in a one-point game looms pretty large.
But basically, North Carolina is a nationally ranked team that has been steadily improving and who played well against Louisville. It wasn't a fluke. North Carolina earned the home-court victory, made big shots, and grabbed big rebounds.
Louisville had its chances to create some distance, was up 10 with two minutes to play in the first half but went scoreless the rest of the half and turned it over a couple of times to go into the break up only five.
In the second half, they were on the verge of claiming momentum a couple of times but turned the ball over or missed shots.
North Carolina stayed close, and for a team like Louisville, against a hungry, upset-minded opponent on the road, that's a dangerous way to play.
North Carolina took a lead with 26 seconds left and Walz called timeout. Louisville scored immediately on a layup off an underneath out-of-bounds play, so it was North Carolina's turn. Kennedy Todd-Williams drove on Louisville's Olivia Cochran, came to a stop on the dribble. Stepped through toward the goal and went up, and Cochran was called for a foul. Todd-Williams made both free-throws, giving Louisville the ball with a one-point deficit and 14 seconds left.
Again, Walz called timeout. Louisville inbounded, worked the ball around, got Kianna Smith a decent look from 3-point range but the shot bounced off, Hall collected the rebound but lost her balance going up, the ball hit the rim and laid there for an agonizing second, before rolling off. And the North Carolina celebration was on.
Louisville was hurt by the rebounding disparity. And it didn't help when it lost star forward Emily Engstler with 2:27 left. Frustrated that she didn't get a foul call when she missed a shot in the lane, she fouled a North Carolina player getting loose on the break, then was whistled for a technical foul – her fifth of the game. The Tar Heels made one of two free throws to go up one, then failed to score on its next possession. The technical wound up not hurting the Cards too badly in terms of score, but losing Engstler was a blow.
"It wasn't very smart," Walz said of Engstler's technical. "I mean, you tell me. It definitely wasn't something that helped us. We talk about keeping your composure. It's tough. I told our players, Carolina was celebrating there at the end of the game, and for some of (our players), for Emily and Chelsie, they've never been a part of a situation where your team is the big game. If that makes sense. The win over us is a huge win for them. For (players who transferred in) in the past, it's just us a win. So, it's new. And that's part of understanding what it means to play here, and the expectations for what we've built over the past 15 years. But now we're going to find out the character of our team. We're going to find out how tough we are because we got to get back to work tomorrow and see how we respond."
Louisville shot 44.1% for the game and was led by Van Lith who finished with 17 points. Cochran wound up with 14 points, Engstler had 11 points and 8 rebounds. The Cards outscored North Carolina from 2-point range and 3-point range, as well as in points in the paint, points off the bench and fast-break points. But UNC's edge in second-chance points, and its 15-7 edge in points from the free-throw line, made the difference in a close one.
Now the Cards will regroup for their Sunday regular-season home finale against No. 23 Virginia Tech.
"It was a great ballgame," Walz said. "Unfortunately, we just didn't score enough points."
