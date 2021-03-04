CRAWFORD | Rebounding haunts Bellarmine in 73-70 ASUN Tournament loss to Stetson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – At some point, there will be time to look back and remember what an amazing run the Bellarmine Knights had in their first season as an NCAA Division I basketball program. But Thursday was not that night.
Not after a heartbreaking 73-70 loss to Stetson in the ASUN quarterfinals in Jacksonville, Florida. Not after a layup by Pedro Bradshaw went down and then popped out with just under four seconds left and the Knights trailing by only one.
After erasing yet another double-digit Stetson lead, the Knights were in position to win the game, and Bradshaw went up, had a defender slash across his front, put the ball up, around and around the rim and out. Stetson claimed the rebound, and eventually the win.
In the postgame locker room, there was no moral victory coach Scott Davenport could discuss. No “what a great run we had.” It wasn’t the time or place for perspective.
“Honestly I can’t, because guys are hurting so much in that locker room,” Davenport said. “I can’t answer the question. I haven’t given it a second of thought. I was more concerned on the pain those players were feeling.”
Bellarmine fell down by double digits in the first half, but closed late to trail by only four at the half. In the second half, the Knights carved up the Stetson 2-3 zone for good looks in the paint and at the rim, many by Dylan Penn, who led the Knights with 19 points and five assists but who was slowed by a back injury in the second half.
The Knights shot 55% in the game, but were plagued by poor rebounding. Stetson missed 29 shots, but grabbed the rebound on 13 of those.
“Our goal all season was to rebound at least 715 of our opponents’ misses,” Davenport said. “We stressed it all season, every day. Give Stetson credit. That was the difference in the game, no ifs ands or buts. Our goal is to rebound 71% of the opponent’s misses. And they rebounded 45% of their misses.”
Still, Bellarmine claimed a second half and had its chances even when down in the final minute. Of Bradshaw’s potential game-winning look, Davenport said, “It was perfect. We practice late-game situations, I’m willing to say, as much as anybody in the country. Offense provides you opportunities. Nobody misses shots on purpose. But rebounding the ball, that’s unforgettable.”
The Knights (13-7, 10-3) now must wait to see if some postseason tournament takes them as an at-large team, which might not be likely, but does remain possible. C.J. Fleming finished with 18 points for Bellarmine, and Pedro Bradshaw had 10.
“Just five days ago, we were playing for the ASUN championship,” Davenport said.
In the devastated locker room after the game, Davenport said he had no answers to make players feel better.
“They’re hurting because they care so much. If they apply that same amount of care in every facet of life, they’re going to be superstars. They’re hurting because they care so much. We recruit guys because caring is an incredible talent. And that’s why I’m not in a position to even reflect on anything else. There’s still the CBI, other tournaments, who knows ..." he said. "What I’ll encourage them to do is to keep caring. And the great thing is that they’re not caring about themselves, they’re caring about each other. You know if everybody in society cared about each other the way these players do, we’d be in a lot better shape. We could all learn from these players. I’m with them every day. The support they’re giving each other in that locker room right now will last a lifetime, believe me.”
