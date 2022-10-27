LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The toughest sports ticket in Louisville right now plays its volleyball games in what used to be the basketball practice gym – and it’s happy to play there. But the school and the team both realize – more people want to see its games.
Louisville volleyball drew nearly 6,000 to Freedom Hall to watch it win an NCAA Regional last season and thousands followed the unbeaten Cardinals to the Final Four in Columbus. Many of them probably haven’t seen the team in person since then, given that L&N Federal Credit Union Arena on campus seats less than 1,000 and has been sold out all season.
So when the Cardinals returned to the KFC Yum! Center Wednesday night, it didn’t matter that the game was at 8 p.m. on a school night. It didn’t matter that Louisville was coming off only its second loss of the season and first ACC loss in more than 2 years. It didn’t matter that they could’ve watched from home on the ACC Network (with U of L and WDRB alum Katie George on the call.) The volleyball-crazed community in Louisville showed up.
On the court, Louisville blitzed Notre Dame from the start, jumping in front 19-4. For a minute, it looked like everyone in the crowd would be home by bedtime – and it nearly was, as the Cardinals completed a 3-0 sweep, its 13th of the season.
But maybe the bigger story was in the stands, where 9,058 fans showed up to show their appreciation, and to show that they would keep showing up if given the opportunity. Louisville figures to give them that chance. The No. 4-ranked Cardinals could host an NCAA regional if they advance in tournament play.
“It means so much to the program,” Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly said. “Attendance records are being broken around the country and I was just waiting for the opportunity for us to do it here in Louisville. So, it was just really awesome on a Wednesday at 8 p.m. to still have 9,000 fans and break the record. I think says a lot about how this city is watching our team. And I know our team was insanely appreciative and excited. . . . We got a little taste of what it might be like at Freedom Hall last year, but our whole team was like, ‘We can't wait to play with the scoreboard at the Yum!’ It just feels more like a home arena here. So, it really was cool to walk out and see everybody filling in.”
Louisville left little doubt how it would respond to its first conference loss on Sunday at Pittsburgh, scoring 6 of the first 7 points and getting the fans involved early. First players entered through a starting-lineup smoke show, then they brought the fire.
“I think we came out really strong, especially that first set, and were really confident,” Busboom Kelly said. “And that's what we really needed to do. I think we have a lot to continue to work on, and it's hard to get over the hump of the mid-season blues. But I thought this was a good step in the right direction after Sunday.”
The bar is high for this program. But panic doesn’t seem to exist, even if this team can be hard on itself, even after victories. Losing on the road to a Top 10 opponent isn’t going to signal the end of the world for anyone in the program, but it is going to be used as a catalyst to see where improvement can be made, and where sharpening can occur.
Claire Chaussee had 16 kills and Amaya Tillman had 17 points for the Cardinals. Tillman finished with 12 kills and 8 blocks, with Aiko Jones adding 7 blocks and 2 aces. Libero Elena Scott contributed 10 digs and setter Raquel Lazaro had a match-high 30 assists to go with an ace and two blocks.
“One of our things we were focusing on this game was starting off very strong, because at Pitt we didn’t do that. I think we executed that very well. I think we can still improve, especially in the second set, but overall I think we bounced back pretty well.”
It didn’t hurt that the biggest crowd in program history was waiting for the Cardinals when they got back home. On Friday night, it’ll be back to the campus setting for a visit from Duke. Louisville plays just one regular season game in the downtown arena, but could be playing more in the future.
“A lot of people have asked, are we going to play more matches down here, and we would try to play more, just the schedule didn't cooperate as well as we had hoped for this season,” Busboom Kelly said. “But hopefully, in the future there's more opportunities for more fans to come out. And, you know, I even thought about kids, and that's a huge part of our program is the youth, and with it being late on a Wednesday, I'm hoping in the future will give us a better time for them to come out.”
In the meantime, Busboom Kelly said, she hopes maybe Wednesday night’s experience will help motivate her team to get back downtown for NCAA Tournament play.
The excitement did not end with the game. Fans stayed, some of them lining up from court to concourse, for autographs and pictures with the players.
“It was surreal. Louisville fans definitely came out tonight and I think it was just a small glimpse of what it could look like in December,” Chaussee said. “. . . It means the world. I don’t know if Louisville fans understand, but having that many fans come out to watch volleyball is a pretty spectacular thing.”
And if the team keeps performing at its present clip, the fans will have a chance to come back for the postseason.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.