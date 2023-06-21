LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Sure, if the Kentucky men’s basketball team could’ve picked any of its guys who spent time on the fence to return to next season’s roster, it would’ve been a front-court player who provided muscle and experience – like All-American center Oscar Tshiebwe or emerging power forward Chris Livingston.
Those guys provide the kind of strength and seasoning that typifies college basketball champions of late, and would provide a valuable resource for the Wildcats’ uber-talented group of incoming freshman.
Instead, the lone returnee UK expects to retain from last season apparently will be Antionio Reeves, a 6-5 guard who declared for, then withdrew from, the NBA Draft. He'd largely been written off around Lexington when it was reported that he was taking classes at his old school, Illinois State.
Now, multiple reports are that he’s coming back for another season with the Wildcats after finishing his senior year as the Wildcats’ No. 2 scorer (14.4 points per game) and top 3-point shooter (80 threes made, 12th on UK’s single-season list).
Travis Branham of 247Sports reported that Reeves had moved back into his campus residence and the Lexington Herald-Leader confirmed that he will return to the team.
How Reeves will mix with freshman A-listers like D.J. Wagner and Robert Dillingham remains to be seen, but he does bring elements none of his younger counterparts possess – experience, and proven perimeter performance in the Southeastern Conference. He shot 40% from beyond the arc.
Reeves got better as the season went on last year, and if you’re tempted to underestimate the importance of his return to this young team, don’t.
Especially early in the season, a player like Reeves can provide leadership and a calming influence if things get hairy. With the talent in Kentucky’s incoming class, that’s crucial.
There’s also some unfinished business for Reeves. As good as he was down the stretch last season, he went just 1-for-15 from the field in Kentucky’s second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Kansas State.
He'll need to improve defensively. And he’ll need to return with a positive attitude, because as the only scholarship upperclassman on UK’s roster, he’ll be asked to play the role of leader and mentor, whether he wants to or not.
Regardless, Kentucky’s outlook with him is a good bit more secure than its outlook without him. There’s nobody left in the current recruiting pool who could have made quite as sizable an impact on the Wildcats’ fortunes for next season.
