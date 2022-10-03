CRAWFORD | Report reveals shortcomings in Racing response to Holly abuse complaints

WARNING: This story contains detailed information about sexual abuse allegations.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While Racing Louisville Football Club officials apparently acted quickly and decisively when informed of alleged sexual abuse by the club’s then-coach, Christy Holly, a national investigation by former U.S. attorney general Sally Yates also indicates that the club’s actions may have fallen short in several key areas.
It did not respond to player complaints about other issues with Holly, including a relationship with a younger member of the technical staff. It did not follow up on the circumstances of his departure from a previous NWSL team closely enough before hiring him. It refused to disclose the reason for his termination to media and fans. And, over the past year, it withheld full cooperation with Yates’ investigation because of a non-disclosure agreement.
The investigation report released Monday includes a section on Holly alone that covers 29 pages and outlines a pattern of abuse from SkyBlue FC in 2016 and ’17 through his firing for cause by Racing Louisville on Sept. 21, 2021.
The report alleges sexually inappropriate, potentially criminal, behavior on the part of Holly toward Erin Simon, a defender who played for Holly at SkyBlue and joined Racing Louisville when the club selected her in the 2020 NWSL expansion draft.
Initially, Simon -- who was waived by Racing Louisville this summer to clear the way for her to join Leiscester FC in England -- did not wish to have her name publicly linked to the allegations, according to a source close to Racing Louisville. As a result, team officials did not name her when telling the team of Holly’s termination. But Simon eventually did speak publicly and on the record for Yates’ investigation, allowing her name to be used in order to do “everything in my power to ensure that no other player must experience what I did,” she said through a spokesperson.
Racing officials have not responded to requests for comment on the bombshell report, which notes that the club said it struck the non-disclosure agreement with Holly in part to protect Simon’s identity.
Such agreements, however, also allow predatory coaches to move on and find other coaching jobs.
THE ORIGINS OF ABUSE
Holly was let go by SkyBlue (now NY/NJ Gotham FC) in 2017 when concerns over his relationship with the team captain boiled over into locker room turmoil and other allegations of verbal and emotional abuse. At the time, however, team officials couched his departure as by mutual agreement, and were less than explicitly forthright about his time there when approached by Racing Louisville president Brad Estes and executive vice president James O’Connor.
Simon’s association with Holly began at SkyBlue in 2016, where she was drafted after performing well in open tryouts. He gave her a chance early in her career, something Simon said made her felt like she “owed him,” according to Yates’ report.
He conducted special training sessions for her, with SkyBlue captain Pearce Rampone, whom he was dating, in attendance. Holly began telling Simon “dirty jokes” in person and via text messages, and once, in his kitchen making smoothies with Rampone, Simon said Holly quickly grabbed her breasts from behind while Rampone wasn’t looking, then “looked at me like he was playing a game.”
Over time, Simon said the text messages increased and became increasingly sexual. He texted her pictures of his genitals, and videos of himself. And he began to ask her to send photos and videos of herself. Simon told investigators she felt “guilted” into it.
In late 2020 and early 2021, she said he asked her to begin using WhatsApp to message with him, because such messages are encrypted, and that he also sent photos using Snapchat, which automatically deleted.
She reported that his texts became more numerous. She would tell him she lost her phone, that she never got the messages, “I tried to deflect in every single way.”
Simon said she believed that Holly may have had a part in her getting an opportunity to play for the NWSL’s Houston Dash, and the text messages continued while she played for that team. When Racing Louisville took her in the expansion draft in November of 2020, Simon said she texted Holly that the treatment would have to stop, because he would soon be her coach.
“I’ve got until January 1,” she said he responded, responding to his official start date as coach.
ESCALATION AT LOUISVILLE
But the abuse only got worse. He invited her to his home to watch game film, and showed her pornography instead. He told her he wanted to have a threesome with her and another player. When she tried to leave, she said the coach began masturbating in front of her, and grabbed her wrist and forced her to touch him. She eventually freed herself and ran out of the residence.
Once at Racing Louisville, Holly was living in the same apartment complex as players. Simon said she would always take a teammate, Brooke Hendrix, if he asked her to come and watch game film. She told investigators she felt pressure to keep Holly happy. And his advances continued.
On April 21, 2021, she said Holly called her to a one-on-one film session. She suggested they meet in a public place. Texts she shared with investigators showed her soliciting a friend for help on how to handle it. They met in an upstairs suite at Lynn Family Stadium, and Holly, pointing to the laptop, told her he was going to touch her for every errant pass she made, according to Simon. She alleges he touched her inappropriately numerous times. Hendrix told investigators when she picked Simon up at the stadium after the film session ended, Simon burst into tears.
From then on Simon said she avoided Holly, and when he confronted her, she said she told him that the advances had to stop. But at that point, Simon told investigators that Holly became verbally abusive to her. He ripped into her in front of the team. Refused to slap hands with her when she came off the pitch. Would not tell her whether she would be in the starting lineup or not.
Eventually, in late July of 2021, Simon confided in team chaplain Taylor Starr, making her promise not to tell anyone of her situation. Starr went to the NWSL’s volunteer chaplain coordinator and others, including her own church, for advice, but there were no clear guidelines on how to handle the situation.
Starr said she struggled with the right thing to do, knowing that Simon’s “career was on the line if someone found out.” In the end, however, she told investigators, “I held onto it for a little too long.”
She eventually went to Garrett Bates, the club’s lead chaplain and culture coach, then told Simon she had done it. It was Monday night, August 29. The next morning, Bates and Starr met with Estes and O’Connor, along with Racing human resources manager Erin Wilkins. There, team officials pressured Starr to disclose the name of the player.
RACING'S RESPONSE
Hours later, the club officials were meeting with Simon, along with Starr and Hendrix. According to Simon, before she left the meeting, club officials told her that Holly would be fired before the day was over. He was. When confronted shortly after about an inappropriate relationship, Holly “identified Simon by name, threw his keys across the table, and left,” according to Yates’ report.
The report goes into some detail on Racing Louisville’s vetting of Holly. One unnamed soccer federation official speculated to investigators that Holly might have been the only coach who would take the expansion job in Louisville.
Text messages between SkyBlue officials depict indecision on what could be disclosed about Holly’s termination without violating his rights, particularly given that the evidence was circumstantial. A SkyBlue owner conceded that the reference he gave to Estes and O’Connor could have been seen as a positive reference, but that it would be “in the eye of the beholder.” Estes, who stepped down as president to pursue another business opportunity in January, told investigators that SkyBlue owner Steven Temares had told him he would “100 percent” hire Holly again.
Mary Smoot, an executive officer for SkyBlue, obviously had more reservations, judging from e-mail exchanges included in the report. But when her time to speak to Estes and O’Connor came about, they brought up his relationship with a player, and she remembered telling them that fans loved Holly, but players did not have a good experience with him. She then said they asked her no follow-up questions.
“To me,” she told investigators, “it sounded like they made their minds up. It wasn’t a long conversation. They didn’t ask me if I would fire him.”
Nor did Racing officials reach out to Holly’s former players or staff at SkyBlue, according to the investigation.
Players described a coach who could be laughing one moment, furious the next, who would make statements or promises, then tell them he hadn’t made them.
Of even more concern, he exerted influence over medical decisions.
“You didn’t feel like you could speak up if you were injured,” one player told investigators. One described being ostracized by the coach while she was injured and not playing, another said he got into her face when she said she needed an MRI, and felt intimidated into not getting it.
The report said players at Racing Louisville alleged a “toxic” relationship between Holly and a member of the team’s technical staff. They told investigators that the staff member, “would make ‘unreasonable’ edicts and simply had ‘too much control.’ When players, including the captain, would approach Holly with their concerns, Holly would get angry and tell them ‘not to question’ her instructions.”
One player told investigators she organized a group to speak with club officials about Holly’s behavior. But nothing changed. Others said they voiced concerns through a survey, and some through an NWSL complaint line, and the report says, “they reported Holly’s abuse as a group to a sport psychologist.” Another complained of Holly’s treatment of her injury status to her agent, who said he brought it up to team officials. In each case, no change was noted.
After Holly’s termination, at 9:15 p.m. on August 21, the report relates a Racing Louisville meeting led by O’Connor with players, staff, Estes and human resources officials present. There, players were told Holly had been fired for an inappropriate relationship with a player. They said the behavior was unacceptable and promised changes, told them that the player wished to remain anonymous and asked the team to keep the information “within our locker room.”
At a news conference the next day O’Connor, when asked if any of Holly’s alleged conduct could be considered illegal, said, “It’s a great question. I don’t know whether I’d say illegal. That’s a subject of viewpoint, if you like, depending on who’s asking and different people. I’ll plead the fifth. I’ll take the attorney line on that. . . . On a personal level, would I love to be able to tell you all? Yes I would. But unfortunately, not just in this business, but in most industries, when you have things like this you can’t.”
On Monday, with what had been secret now out in the public, the club has yet to respond, but National Women’s Soccer League commissioner Jessica Berman did issue a statement.
“Establishing trust and confidence between the league, its players, and other key stakeholders remains a central focus for the NWSL, and we know that we must learn from and take responsibility for the painful lessons of the past in order to move the League into a better future," the statement reads. “. . . We greatly appreciate our players, staff and stakeholders’ cooperation with both investigations, especially during the ongoing season. We recognize the anxiety and mental strain that these pending investigations have caused and the trauma that many – including players and staff – are having to relive. We continue to admire their courage in coming forward to share their stories and influence all the changes necessary to keep moving our league forward."
On Monday evening, Simon, along with Sinead Farrelly, Mana Shim, NWSL players who also alleged sexual misconduct allegations against coaches, released a joint statement saying, “There have been too many years of inaction and too many empty promises made while players suffered at the hands of the league. No one involved has taken clear responsibility for the clear role they played in harming players – not the teams, not the league, and not the federation. They chose to ignore us and silence us, allowing the abuse to continue. It is time for action, accountability, and change. Owners who have driven a culture of disrespect, who are complicit in abusing their own players, have no place in this league and should be removed from governance immediately. This will be the first of many necessary steps to finally hearing our voices and keeping our players safe.”
In her own statement, Simon told ESPN, through a spokesperson, “There are too many athletes who still suffer in silence because they are scared that no one will help them or hear them," Simon said in a statement through a spokesperson. "I know because that is how I felt. Through many difficult days, my faith alone sustained me and kept me going. I want to do everything in my power to ensure that no other player must experience what I did. This report allows our voices to finally be heard and is the first step toward achieving the respectful workplace we all deserve. It is my sincere hope that the pain we have all experienced and the change we have all brought about will be for the good of our league and this game we all deeply love."
