CRAWFORD | Richards comes up big again, leads Kentucky past Mizzou 71-59 in SEC opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) — Once again, it was the Nick and Quick show for the University of Kentucky basketball team.
Building on the momentum established with last Saturday's win over then-No. 3 Louisville, junior forward Nick Richards started hot, scoring the Wildcats' first nine points and 14 of their first 16 to start them on their way to a 71-59 win over the streaking Missouri Tigers in Rupp Arena on Saturday.
Richards finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Kentucky got outside firepower from Immanuel Quickley, who posted a second straight career high with 23 points on 4-of-8 3-point shooting.
For Richards, it was a dominant performance against a highly-touted opponent in the post, though Missouri center Jeremiah Timons had been slowed by a foot injury and didn't play in the Tigers' previous game. He picked up two fouls early and wasn't a first-half factor.
The Wildcats used a 12-0 run midway through the first half to erase an early deficit, then opened up an 8-point lead late in the half.
Quickley got hot to start the second half, scoring 11 of the Wildcats first 14 points, including nine straight in one stretch, to help Kentucky open a double-digit lead.
Back-to-back baskets by Tyrese Maxey midway through the half gave Kentucky it's largest lead, at 16 points.
The Wildcats got a scare when point guard Ashton Hagans appeared to injure his foot and left the game late. He later was helped to the locker room.
After the game, Kentucky coach John Calipari said it was an ankle sprain, and that Hagans should not be sidelined long.
"My fear for him, forget me or my team, was what? Achilles," Calipari said. "But it's not that. He said it was a low ankle sprain. You know high ankle sprain takes two weeks, a high ankle sprain takes 18 hours so he’ll be fine. . . . Maybe he's out against Georgia. And if he is, you'll see the impact he has on this team. He drags this team with his will."
The Wildcats improve to 10-3 with the win in their Southeastern Conference opener. Missouri, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped, fell to 8-5.
With its eighth straight home-court win, Kentucky improved to 67-19 all time in SEC openers, and 9-2 under Calipari.
