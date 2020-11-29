CRAWFORD | Richmond hands Kentucky its worst nonconference home loss under Calipari, 76-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It’s fair to say that little kids around the commonwealth might not be allowed to sing about itsy bitsy spiders for a while.
Not after what an undersized — but not overmatched — Richmond team did in Rupp Arena on Sunday. The veteran Spiders never flinched, refused to beat themselves and executed their cutting, passing, motion offense to near perfection in the second half to knock off the No. 10 Wildcats 76-64.
It was an upset, but it can’t be called a surprise. Richmond, which was picked to win the Atlantic 10, knows how to play. The Spiders were No. 31 in the most recent Associated Press poll, and they played like the top-25 team they no doubt will be when the next rankings come out.
Kentucky never led by more than 6 – early in the second half. That’s when Richmond showed its maturity, answering with 9 straight points and a 15-5 run overall. The Spiders made another move midway through the second half. Up by 5, they scored 7 straight points to push their lead to 12, and after a couple of Kentucky scores, put up another 5 straight to go up by 13 with 4:40 left. Kentucky couldn’t gather itself enough to threaten after that.
On his postgame radio show, Kentucky coach John Calipari said it was a matter of, "inexperience, missing some baskets, and they get up; it showed me we don’t know how to play in that kind of game. You have to give Richmond credit. They’re veterans, they’re experienced, and the shots they made late in the game are what veterans do. We missed free throws … The game kind of played out in a way that I had feared. We’re still learning how to win games and how you have to play."
Key stats for Kentucky offensively: 0 for 10 from 3-point range, 36% shooting for the game and 21 turnovers, which led to 22 Richmond points. The Wildcats also went 20 for 33 from the free-throw line.
Kentucky wanted to exploit its massive size advantage in the post, but in the second half, it did not. Richmond, meanwhile, drove to the basket, making 18 of the 22 layups or dunks it attempted, often going around or through Kentucky defenders.
While it will get less public attention (the first question for Kentucky assistant Joel Justus, who sat in for Calipari during the postgame news conference was about not making a 3-pointer), Kentucky’s inability to stop Richmond’s offense in the second half is just as big a concern as its offensive struggles.
"Got some layups on us, got some driving layups," Calipari said. "And then in the second half we pushed up (on defense) instead of ... getting back so they’d have to shoot over us. And then when they made baskets at the end when they’re up 10 or 12, that’s what a veteran team does. ... We’re going to put the dagger in them."
Much of Kentucky’s problems in the second half can be laid at the feet of young players pressing a bit much, put into a new situation. But it’s a situation they could find themselves in quite often if they don’t change their thinking, according to Calipari.
"Even in the first half we went form everyone giving it up to everyone trying to score," Calipari said. "This is what goes on with young guys. They revert back to what they know, which is, 'I’m going to get mine.' ... They’ve got to figure out what worked in high school may not work here. ... But these are all learning experiences. I knew this was going to be a tough game. I had hoped we would play better. ... Just about every year we go through this stuff."
One thing the Wildcats don’t go through? Playing in a virtually empty Rupp Arena, with only 3,000 or so fans in attendance.
"Without fans in Rupp, we’re just playing a basketball game on a court," Calipari said. "It’s not the same. The lift we get from 24,000 people when we need a stop, we don’t have."
Kentucky got 20 points and 10 rebounds from BJ Boston and 17 points and 11 boards from Olivier Sarr, who scored only 3 points and went 0 for 5 from the field in the second half. Terrence Clarke finished with 15 points.
Richmond was led by guard Blake Francis and forward Nathan Cayo, who had 18 points each. Grant Golden added 11.
Kentucky will have to iron out its issues quickly. Next up is a matchup against No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday in the Champions Classic.
