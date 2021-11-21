LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For the first time since 2019, the University of Louisville and University of Kentucky will meet on the football field, though the series might well be in danger once the SEC expands with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma.
That change is expected to move the SEC to a 9-game league schedule, and Kentucky has expressed little desire to commit to a yearly game with Louisville in that event. But that's a worry for another day. For this one, the game has become more interesting in recent weeks, as the Louisville offense has shown new signs of life, albeit against weaker competition, while Kentucky faltered against the better teams on its schedule.
The game gets a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2 next Saturday in Cardinal Stadium. The Wildcats have won the past two meetings.
Both teams have won back-to-back games after tough home losses in conference. Kentucky is riding a 14-game winning streak in non-conference games, the second longest active streak in the nation. The Wildcats are 8-3 for the first time since 2018 and third time in school history. They went 6-1 at home but are 2-2 on the road.
Louisville enters at 6-5 and has averaged 51.5 points in its past two games. Quarterback Malik Cunningham leads all Power 5 players with 18 rushing touchdowns and has thrown for 18 TDs with five interceptions. He's coming off a game last Thursday at Duke in which he became just the second FBS quarterback ever to throw for more than 300 yards and run for more than 200 in a game.
The game will be just the second against Kentucky for Louisville coach Scott Satterfield. Last season's game was a casualty of COVID after the SEC decided that its schools would not be allowed to play nonconference games.
"I've only played Kentucky one time, and the first year I didn't really know what to expect, what kind of rivalry it was," Satterfield said. "I do now, having been here almost three years, so I'm really looking forward to that game. Obviously, we want to compete for ACC championships. We want to be in the hunt in that regard. But this game is huge for us. Our guys can't wait to get out and start preparing. And Kentucky has had a great year. . . . We get to play them at our place, hopefully we'll have a packed house. Hope everybody comes out. We know we're in the state of Kentucky, but hopefully it will be the state of Louisville on Saturday. We're looking forward to this game. We've got a lot of momentum."
Kentucky has also won back-to-back games, but those came after a three-game losing streak that dashed what could've been one of the better seasons in program history. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops was asked after Saturday's victory if there's some pressure on the team, with the outcome of the Louisville game perhaps being a defining moment of the season.
"I mean, if we're affected by that pressure, we have problems," he said. "We have a little bit of pressure all year, don't we? I mean, every game. We live in that world. I thought I heard that every day for the, you know, first five years. Every game was so important. We live there all the time. It's about our preparation. I really appreciate the way our team's been practicing."
Stoops and his players saw Louisville against Duke on national TV last Thursday, and saw the offensive performance.
"Looked very good obviously just on the TV, catching them putting up a lot of points," Stoops said. "So, you know, they'll have my full attention."
Kentucky receiver Josh Ali added, "Yeah. I feel like they did pretty good, 300 in the air, 200 on the ground from their quarterback, he had a good game. But I don’t think our defense is going to be the same as Duke’s defense. Not throwing anything on Duke, but I feel like we’re going to come out there and give them a better challenge.”
Ali, a Florida native and fifth-year player and captain at UK, said he came to the school expecting Tennessee to be the biggest rival. He now says he was mistaken.
"It means a lot," he said of the Louisville rivalry. "Just seeing how fan base feels about it is crazy, and them being an hour away. I thought the Tennessee would be bigger, but I think this one is the biggest of the whole year. It’s a big deal. I’m really grateful for it.”
Louisville tight end Marshon Ford, a Louisville native, said the Cardinals are eager to perform better than they did in a 45-13 loss in the last meeting two years ago.
"It means a lot," he said. "Me being a hometown kid and a Louisville fan, I would love for them to come here and we do our business."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.