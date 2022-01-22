CRAWFORD | Russ in the Louisville Rafters: 'I represent something completely different'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The day Rick Pitino introduced Russ Smith to University of Louisville fans, more people were talking about guys who weren't there. In fact, most of the headlines were grabbed, as they often were, by something Rick Pitino had said.
You remember Pitino's famous "bridge year" speech at the Basketball Tipoff Luncheon before the 2010-11 season. I could hear the grumbling as people left. Louisville wasn't paying Pitino all that money for a bridge year. They weren't paying him for a recruiting class that, on stage, included guys who weren't even as tall as Pitino – Elisha Justice and Russ Smith, not to mention a big man in the wings who hadn't yet been cleared by the NCAA (Gorgui Dieng) and who, according to Pitino, was so inexperienced he didn't know there was such a thing as an offensive foul.
A transfer from Memphis (Roburt Sallie) didn't materialize. And do you remember the name Justin Coleman? Another recruit who didn't qualify.
Those were all names that registered more than Russ Smith, a skinny, non-descript, six-foot guard from Brooklyn.
Assistant Ralph Willard had talked Pitino into taking Smith. But as a freshman, Smith averaged fewer than 6 minutes a game and often appeared out-of-control. After the season, Pitino didn't see much future for him in Louisville, and told him so. They were about to part ways, and Pitino had one more talk with Smith's father, Big Russ, who told Pitino to give his son one more year, if he didn't pan out, so be it.
All of this is significant, because on Saturday, Russ Smith, and his parents, and grandmother, and brother and sisters and family, all stood under the lights at the KFC Yum! Center to watch Smith become only the fifth men's basketball player in Louisville's storied history to have his number, No. 2, retired and hung in the rafters.
"Welcome to the club," Darrell Griffth told Smith, of a select group that also includes fellow All-Americans Charlie Tyra, Wes Unseld, Pervis Ellison, and Griffith himself.
But there is no more unlikely player up there, no more unlikely story. Russ Smith, the kid nobody much wanted, led the University of Louisville to the NCAA championship on the court. He scored more NCAA Tournament points on-court in his career than any player in school history.
And he infused the program with as much life as any player who has ever set foot on campus.
"I've never laughed as much in coaching as my years with Russ," former Louisville coach Rick Pitino said in a taped message that brought a large ovation from fans in the arena. "And I've never cried as much. And certainly, I don't think I could love a player any more."
Smith was frenetic. His roommate, Gorgui Dieng, swore he hardly ever slept, and when he did, Dieng said, "he was probably running a fast-break in his sleep."
Smith could do anything at any moment, either on the court or off. Who else would flash bunny ears behind his Hall of Fame coach during a TV interview? Or send everyone, coaches included, ninja videos at 1 a.m. in a group texts that his teammates acknowledged, they eventually had to turn off.
What you couldn't turn off was Smith's energy, his verve on the court, his unstoppable drive for the basket, and for wins.
It wasn't until Pitino embraced the wild side of Smith that his play on the court began to pay dividends. He moved Smith to the shooting guard spot, left Peyton Siva at the point as his straight man, and together the two were nearly impossible to contain on either end. They applied withering ball-pressure defense. They got to the basket when they wanted. Siva provided the rhythm for the team. Smith went on amazing basketball riffs that wound up in a championship.
On Saturday, Russ thanked his mother, who teared up. He thanked his grandmother. His dad, Big Russ, grabbed the microphone and told the crowd, "Thank you for being so good to my son."
I'm not sure why Smith has never gotten the kind of NBA chance that so many of us feel he deserved. But at age 30, he's still pursuing it in the G-league. I feel like he'll be scoring in double digits, somewhere, for as long as he can walk.
I hope so. A lot of us will not feel quite so old as long as we can find a box score somewhere with his name in it.
"So many things I could say to you," he told Louisville fans from center court. "There just isn't time. . . . Thank you. Thank you."
After he left the court, though, there was one poignant moment as he reflected on the players who share space in the rafters with him, and his unlikely place there.
"I think each person represents something different for the game of basketball," Smith said. "My professional career maybe isn't Darrell's is or what Wes' is, or any of the other guys were, but I represent something completely different. But it still is the same. In the same way, we all hold ourselves to a standard. We want to be the greatest we can be and I think that's what that means. When you look up and see No. 2, you see a kid who had no schools, no scholarships, undersized and went here and made it happen. You know, that's what's gonna be the story of 2."
Let's not forget it.
