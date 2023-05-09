LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville All-American guard Russ Smith will join the Louisville alumni team playing in The Basketball Tournament, a $1 million event to be held this July and August.
The Louisville team will serve as a regional host in the event, with games to be played in Freedom Hall from July 25-31.
"I can’t wait to get out there and play with the guys I hooped with at Louisville," Smith said. "As a person who had success in the city of Louisville and state of Kentucky, I’m looking forward to interacting with a lot of the fans that are going to come and show up."
Smith was one of the most decorated guards in Louisville history, leading the team to the 2013 NCAA championship. He is Louisville‘s all-time leader in steals and ranks fifth in scoring. Last January, his No. 2 jersey was officially retired by Louisville. He’ll reunite with his backcourt running mate from U of L, Peyton Siva, in the tournament.
The backcourt is back! @PeypeySiva3 and @Specter_Smit the dynamic duo!!! https://t.co/OGHaDYGEXl— Raashaan Myers (@raashaan) May 9, 2023
Smith has played professionally for nine years with stops in the NBA, the G-League, China and Italy.
He’ll join Peyton Siva, Wayne Blackshear, Rakeem Buckles and Dillon Avare as players who have committed to The Ville’s roster.
Louisville’s first-round game will be on Tuesday, July 25. Second-round games are on July 27, and the Louisville regional championship will be on July 29. The winner of the Louisville regional will play the Lubbock, Texas, regional winner at Freedom Hall on July 31.
