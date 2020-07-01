LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – At the intersection of sports and life, there is the relationship between sports and universities. Sometimes, I think it is overplayed. Sports can bring great exposure – they also can bring bad exposure, if things go wrong. We’ve seen both in this city. Sometimes, the financial benefits are overplayed, while the liabilities are minimized. Still, there are few more effective ways to gain name recognition.
Today, Bellarmine University celebrates its first day as an NCAA Division I institution, entering the ASUN Conference for competition this fall.
It’s pretty rare to have something like that happen without an expensive show surrounding it, balloons, bands, cheerleaders, etc. But in the time of COVID, it will happen in an understated way for Bellarmine. And that’s all right. To me, Bellarmine has always had a distinct style, but more than anything it has had substance.
Those of us from Louisville are familiar with the institution and what it has to offer, and we know that it is a gem in athletics, too, particularly in its men’s basketball program, a perennial power in NCAA Division II.
The problem for the university is that more people around the region didn’t realize that. And one way – among many – for the school to get that word out is to have its men’s basketball team and other athletic programs step onto the NCAA’s largest stage and get the word out. In this way, Bellarmine athletics really are carrying the banner for an institution as it looks to make a larger mark on the region.
"Our move to Division I will elevate our game as we compete against the best rivals in college sports,” Bellarmine president Susan Donovan said. “At the same time, the increased visibility of Division I will allow us to share the Bellarmine story with a larger audience and offer an excellent Bellarmine education to more students than ever before.”
That’s the hope. To celebrate the D-I milestone, a video featuring Donovan, Athletic Director Scott Wiegandt, coaches and athletes will air on the Bellarmine University Facebook page at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Additionally, fans may register at BUKnights.com to win a commemorative keepsake signed by all BU head coaches and other prizes.
* * *
The fear, of course, is that something special might change with the move. As long as Scott Davenport remains coach of the Knights, I wouldn’t worry too much about that. He’s been the same guy, from coaching Ballard to a state title, to assistant coaching stints with Denny Crum and Rick Pitino at Louisville, to now.
Without the work he has done at Bellarmine, the NCAA Division II championship in 2011, the multiple Final Fours, the tireless efforts to connect the program to the community and to donors, this move never would have happened.
I remember sitting in a hotel room with him before an exhibition game at Notre Dame last season, and him saying, “This is great for the school, but I want it to be a great thing for the city.”
When he says that, he means it. He grew up here, and never left. There is no bigger proponent of the city of Louisville.
I always thought Davenport deserved to be a Division I basketball coach in the city of Louisville. Today, he is. And that’s a great thing.
* * *
On Tuesday I wrote about the tale of two stadiums, about Louisville City FC getting word on the date of its grand opening in Lynn Family Stadium on the same day that its old home, Louisville Slugger Field, got word that there would be no minor league baseball in the facility this year.
Today, work begins on finding ways to utilize the facility. Louisville Bats executive vice president Greg Galiette will tell you, creativity is what minor league baseball is all about, but this kind of creativity – how to use a stadium with little to no baseball – ramps up the challenge a bit.
Galiette told WDRB that club officials have considered Dinner on the Diamond nights, where you could literally have dinner on the field at the park.
How about this? Mascot nights. Maybe they bring in all the between-inning mascot acts they have during games all season and let them perform back to back. Heck, there were years that was all my kids wanted to see anyway. Give them Jake the Diamond Dog and ZOOperstars! and they’d be happy.
With the spread of COVID-19 still a threat, and unrest downtown still ongoing, the challenge is immense. Frankly, you can’t just replace 70 home games. You just can’t. There are only so many fireworks shows.
But expect stadium officials to be creative in coming up with ways to share the facility until the bats are cracking again.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.