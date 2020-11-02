CRAWFORD | Satterfield expects Louisville to be short-handed from COVID again this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After hearing about the havoc COVID-19 has wreaked in other programs around the nation this season, Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield experienced it first-hand Friday night--– and it wasn't pleasant.
The Cardinals had a scout team offensive lineman test positive for COVID on Wednesday of last week. During regular testing on Friday, Satterfield found out Friday night that two more defensive linemen had tested positive.
On Saturday morning, with kickoff against visiting Virginia Tech just hours away, Satterfield learned the full scope of the disruption after contact tracing was completed. He'd be without nine players, including four key defensive linemen -- among them team sack leader Monty Montgomery.
The Cardinals hung in but fell to Virginia Tech 42-35, after twice climbing back from double-digit deficits.
They will be in hanging-on mode again this week, with the nine players who missed last week expected to be out again Saturday night when the Cardinals visit Virginia -- plus any more who might come down with the virus this week.
"Those guys are going to be out a couple of weeks with the protocol," Satterfield said. "With contact tracing you're out 14 days. If you do actually have the virus you can come back sooner once you go through the protocols and get all your testing done that you have to get done with that. So we'd anticipate all those guys that missed last week will miss this week as well."
At this point, Satterfield is just hoping it isn't any more. He said the team moved as quickly as it could to isolate players who had been in close contact with those who tested positive. He said that the staff briefly considered a possible postponement of Saturday's game, but determined they had enough defensive linemen to continue, and wanted to play the game for the benefit of the team's other players -- and of a Virginia Tech team that has saw its early season derailed by the virus.
Right now, the coaches are just holding their breath that they moved to contain the virus in time, and that others aren't affected.
"We feel better about the containment of it," he said. "So often, as you guys have seen throughout the country, one of the team gets it and you've got 4 or 5 guys positive and then next thing you know it it jumps to 12 or 18. I mean, we've kind of seen that the past couple of months from several programs, so we hope we've isolated the guys and done our contact tracing, so hopefully we've stopped it, but we don't know. We tested today, and we'll test Wednesday and again on Friday and we'll kind of see where it goes."
Where it came from, Satterfield doesn't know.
"It's hard to tell. Who knows?" he said. "We had the one player on Wednesday that was positive. We're all assuming that the ones that were positive Friday night came from that. That's all we can assume. They were D-linemen. The one player on Wednesday was a scout team offensive lineman. So throughout the day maybe in practice they got some contact. It's just hard to isolate where it came from."
And in this crazy year, it's hard to know where you're going. Satterfield said at least the inexperienced players who got thrown into the fire last week will get more reps in practice this week to prepare. He said team officials are looking into the contact tracing situation on Montgomery to see what can be done there, but he didn't seem to hold out much hope that he could return this week, though he was on the depth chart the team put out on Monday morning. Montgomery did not test positive for the virus.
"With contact tracing you're out 14 days," Satterfield said. "If you do actually have the virus you can come back sooner once you go through the protocols and get all your (negative) testing done that you have to get done with that."
In the meantime, Satterfield and the Cardinals will try to keep rolling with the punches. This week's schedule is altered by Election Day on Tuesday. The Cardinals were meeting and practicing on Monday and will be off Tuesday.
"We all know what we're dealing with," Satterfield said. "A year like no other and things pop up every, single day, and you have to roll with it and deal with it and move forward the best you can."
GEATHERS OPTS OUT: Linebacker Thurman Geathers apparently has left the team, though whether it is for the season or for good is unclear. Satterfield said Monday morning that he had decided to opt out of the rest of the season after playing in six games and registering four tackles. He did not play on Saturday, despite the defensive defections because of COVID.
"He's had some ups and downs throughout his career here," Satterfield said. "A lot of frustration, I think. He didn't play a lot Saturday and, you know, really just decided he wanted to pack it up. It's unfortunate for him, but he wants to move in another direction, so that's where we're headed with that. Like I told our guys, we want guys who want to be here. You've got to be 100 percent committed. It's not a sport where you can be half-in, half-out. You've got to be 100 percent committed to do everything that you're asked to do."
