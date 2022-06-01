LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Purdue head football coach and University of Louisville alumnus Jeff Brohm raised a few eyebrows last month when he talked openly and candidly about the football job at the school when asked about it by local fans.
"OK, those are all good questions on the Louisville job,” Brohm said. “You know what ... after being at Purdue two years when it came open, that was a tough call. Tough call. ... But, obviously, now we’re on year six. I love this town, this area. I’m an alumnus of Louisville. So anything can happen in the future.”
He did not make the "call me" hand motion when saying it but he could have. Nobody would've been surprised.
On Wednesday, WDRB's Tom Lane asked Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield about those comments. And if Brohm's were unexpectedly candid, so were Satterfield's.
"Yeah, I mean, I heard a little bit about it, but I don't worry about it," Satterfield said. "He's got a job. I've got a job. So, I think, for me, I don't worry about any outside noise, distractions. Because that's all they are, you know? Our job is to wake up every day to do the best job we can possibly do with our team. I owe it to everybody in this building — the 115 players we have in the locker room, the staff that we have running around this building — to do the best we can do every single day and to put a product on the field that's going to go win championships. And that's what we're here for. And we go win championships, and we're going to keep this thing rolling for years to come. So, he might have to wait a little bit more time before he has to come back."
Satterfield was ACC Coach of the Year his first season, then COVID-19 hit, and the program reached a bowl last year but didn't quite meet heightened expectations. Satterfield has endured coaching staff turnover and an ill-advised flirtation with South Carolina but now has the program in an optimistic mindset, particularly given recruiting in the 2023 class, which ranks in the top 10 nationally at this early stage, something unheard of at Louisville.
The Cardinals face a tough start to the coming season — road games at Syracuse and Central Florida before a home opener against Florida State — but Satterfield said he's happy with where the program is.
"I feel like we're in a really good spot right now going into year four," Satterfield told Lane. "Although going through 2020 was the most difficult year in history of everybody, particularly for me in football. In my world, it was, obviously, the toughest year. We're such a big relationship-oriented staff and program — the way we do things — and we had cut everything out for basically two years. This past spring was the first time our coaches have been on the road recruiting since 2019. We're in 2022. I mean, some people people forget that, you know? It's like, almost the world stopped in football terms and for two years. And you go out and you play games, you don't even have your roster. And yet you're still gauged on wins and losses? You know, it's very difficult as a football coach.
"But I feel like now for all intents of purposes, this is like year two, in my mind. Because you had the first year. Now, this past offseason has been like it was that first year. We've gone back to doing the same things that we used to do. And we're kind of back with that. I love our team. I love our veteran leadership that we had this year. I feel like this group right here is training with a chip on her shoulder right now. We came into this program (that) didn't win an ACC game the year before we got here one. Two games. We've been to our three years to bowl games. I mean, for all intents and purposes, that's pretty good. And I think this year, obviously, people want to do to contend for championships, and that's what we're here for. And that's our goal this year."
