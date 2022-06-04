LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – When the Louisville baseball team took the field Friday for its NCAA Tournament Regional opener against Southeast Missouri State, only three of those players had ever played in an NCAA Tournament game.

First baseman Ben Bianco, left fielder Cameron Masterman and starting pitcher Garrett Schmeltz represented the entirety of the team’s NCAA experience in the game. But the Cardinals had more than enough to power past SEMO 7-2 before a crowd of 3,609 in Jim Patterson Stadium.

Schmeltz, a product of Pleasure Ridge Park High School, turned in the longest pitching performance of his college career in just his second start of the season, going 6 innings and giving up just 2 runs (1 earned) and striking out 8. He threw 86 pitches. His previous high this season had been 43. His career high had been 53.

Louisville coach Dan McDonnell said he and pitching coach Roger Williams had a good feeling about the senior lefthander.

For a team that has been carried by its offense all season, to get that kind of pitching performance (Tate Kuehner also worked 3 scoreless innings in relief) set an important tone.

“Happy what Garrett did but not surprised,” McDonnell said. “We felt like coming out of the ACC Tournament that was one of the positives, getting him a start (in a loss to Pitt). Seeing how comfortable he looked. He made a bad pitch to a really good hitter down there and the ball just flies. But we didn’t bring a lot of positives back from the ACC Tournament but that was one of them. And it just gives us a chance, keeps you in the winner's bracket and knowing you're going to be facing somebody’s No. 1 or No. 2 number one or number two tomorrow. My message to the guys in the outfield was, ‘We trust you.’ We've been talking a lot about faith in the last week and it's about getting them to believe in themselves. We believe in that. I keep saying, ‘We run you out there man, like we believe in you. Teammates believe in you.’ Just sometimes the biggest hurdle is guys believing in themselves and trusting in their ability. I think this pitching staff has been through an awful lot this year that they should be able to run out there and compete, no matter what scenario we put them in.”

In 57 regular-season games, SEMO had been held to 2 runs or fewer only 6 times. The Redhawks scored in each of the first two innings, taking advantage of a Louisville error in the first and getting an RBI double from Jevon Mason in the second. But after getting 3 hits in the first two innings, they managed just 2 the rest of the game.

“He just executed his pitches well,” Andy Sawyers said.

Schmeltz said his 6-inning performance was made possible by maturity.

“It’s a big moment, yeah, for sure,” he said. “I mean, I’ve grown up in this program. Big time. Like, I came in and, coach will tell you, I was kind of a turd. I’ve transformed a lot.”

“Can we just call it immature?” McDonnell said.

“Here's a local kid, I just keep remembering him winning a state championship at PRP,” McDonnell added. “And yes, he's been a valuable reliever for us, but I got visions of him pitching as a freshman in the postseason, and I can remember him pitching against Mississippi State in Omaha and I'm sitting there going, for all these guys that hadn't played in the postseason, I felt like he was going to be able to handle it as well as he did. So I'm proud of him. But you know, we ran him out there to get outs, not knowing if it was going to be 3 innings or 5 innings or whatever. But really happy for him -- and it sends a message to our pitching staff: Just trust your stuff and run out there and compete.”

Masterman started Louisville’s scoring with a home run to right field in the bottom of the second.

The Cards pulled even in the fourth when Jack Payton – who finished the game 4-5 with a pair of doubles and 4 RBI -- singled to open the fourth, went to second on a balk by SEMO pitcher Jason Rackers, took third on a sacrifice fly by Masterson and scored when Levi Usher singled to center.

Usher then stole second. Went to third on another balk. Then scored on yet another balk. And that seemed to shift momentum into Louisville’s favor. Usher likely would’ve scored without the balks, as Isaac Humphrey doubled right after he came home, but the mental damage, perhaps was done.

Louisville would add single runs in the fifth and seventh, and 2 runs in the eighth.

“Those (balks) did seem like they kind of sucked the wind out of our sails a little bit,” Sawyers said. “It helped them tack on and maybe led to a little bit of a cheap run. It is what it is. There’s not a game that’s been played that any team played it perfect. Our team set a school record for come-from-behind wins this year. We had 26 come-from-behind wins. We’re certainly used to dealing with adversity.”

The emotional lift certainly didn’t hurt Louisville.

“Just getting the momentum, getting the fans on our side, that was a big part of this game,” Payton said. “Obviously Levi making things happen on the bases, he always does that. That’s what he’s known for. That got the momentum on our side, and we just kind of took control from there and tried to win every inning after that.”

The Cards will face Michigan in the second round at 4 p.m. Thursday.

